AngeLink and FundRazr help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS FundRazr
AngeLink takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
AngeLink and FundRazr focus on single campaigns without auctions, raffles, or membership tools. Zeffy provides everything you need for year-round fundraising in one place.
AngeLink offers limited support with delays and FundRazr restricts help based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone, and email whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management - all with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-5% fees and lack essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management including recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, online stores, and donor CRM - all in one platform designed for your organization's growth.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources. AngeLink and FundRazr provide limited support with delays during busy periods and no phone access, leaving you stuck when you need help most.
Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink and FundRazr are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy gives you everything you need: donor management, recurring gifts, events, and zero fees so more money goes to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
