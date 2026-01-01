AngeLink and Give A Hand offer crowdfunding tools, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Give A Hand
AngeLink and Give A Hand take 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 raffle keeps all $1,000 for your mission.
AngeLink and Give A Hand only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
AngeLink offers limited FAQ support and Give A Hand restricts help to business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live training sessions.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus essential tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while AngeLink and Give A Hand take 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. On a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $59 to fees with other platforms.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit needs. They lack donor CRM, event management, membership tools, auctions, raffles, and dedicated nonprofit support that Zeffy provides.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated nonprofit expertise. AngeLink provides only basic FAQ support, while Give A Hand limits phone support to business hours only.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, not ongoing operations. You'd need separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management that Zeffy includes.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
