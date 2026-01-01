Anython VS Cause Match

Anython and CauseMatch help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

CauseMatch
Anython
Anython VS Cause Match

Anython VS Cause Match: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Anython
CauseMatch
CauseMatch
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over CauseMatch?

Why Zeffy over Anython and CauseMatch?

Why choose Zeffy over Anython and CauseMatch if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep 100% of your fundraising proceeds

Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ and CauseMatch takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.

🎪

Run complete fundraising campaigns, not just peer-to-peer

Anython and CauseMatch only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.

☎️

Get real support when you need it

Anython and CauseMatch limit support by plan tier with poor ratings. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your campaigns succeed.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and CauseMatch

Frequently asked questions

Why should I choose Zeffy over Anython for peer-to-peer campaigns?

Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. You keep every dollar raised, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.

How does Zeffy compare to CauseMatch for campaign management?

Unlike CauseMatch's 5% platform fee plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero fees for P2P campaigns. You get the same campaign tools and social sharing features without losing money to platform cuts.

What makes Zeffy better than other P2P platforms for small nonprofits?

Zeffy eliminates the biggest barrier for small nonprofits: fees that eat into your fundraising. While competitors charge 3-5% in platform fees, we offer unlimited support and all features at no cost to your organization.

Does Zeffy offer better support than other P2P platforms?

Yes, Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while Anython and CauseMatch limit support based on plan tiers. You get direct access to our team without paying extra fees or upgrading plans.

Can I run multiple types of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy?

Absolutely. Unlike Anython and CauseMatch that focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, events, memberships, and online stores - all with zero platform fees.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

