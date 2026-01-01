Aplos and DonorSnap help you track donors and manage fundraising data, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Aplos VS Donorsnap
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while DonorSnap adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Aplos and DonorSnap focus on donor data but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to run campaigns that actually raise money.
Aplos and DonorSnap limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of size or donation volume.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and DonorSnap adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. You keep 100% of donations with our fee-free platform.
Yes. While Aplos and DonorSnap focus mainly on tracking donors, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores - all without platform fees eating into your fundraising revenue.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, while both Aplos and DonorSnap limit support based on your plan tier. Get help when you need it without worrying about additional charges or restrictions.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees, while Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees and DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Your donor data stays organized without eating into your budget.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing, email marketing, and event ticketing alongside donor tracking. Aplos and DonorSnap require separate tools for payments and communications, creating extra costs and complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
