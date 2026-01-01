Aplos VS Keela

Keela

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✓
✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✓
✓
Donor Tags / Segments Information not available
✓
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
✓ ✓
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available
✓ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available
✓
Export Donor Data Anytime ✓
✓
Offline Donations Tracking
✓ ✓
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
✓ class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$79/mo
card fees on every gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
Card and ACH donations incur processing fees, with higher rates possible for certain card types, international payments, unverified organizations, and chargebacks.
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe
Platform fees
$0
No separate platform fees; features are included in monthly subscription plans.
$0
Keela does not charge any platform or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees.
Monthly fees
$79/month
Pricing varies by plan; Lite plan includes 2 users.
$134-$430/month
Pricing varies by contact tier with both annual and monthly options available.
Value for money
4.5
4.4

Features
4.5/5
Strong accounting focus, but requires separate tools for fundraising and donor engagement.
4.4/5
Solid donor CRM with email tools, but needs integrations for ticketing and advanced features.
Donations
Basic donation tracking through accounting integration, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing
Keela focuses on donor management and CRM features but requires third-party payment processors for online donation processing.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - you'll need separate tools for selling tickets to your fundraising events
Keela doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual attendee data syncing.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools available - limited to donor record management and financial tracking
Keela offers some peer-to-peer fundraising tools through integrations, but lacks native P2P campaign creation and management.
Auctions
Aplos doesn't offer auction functionality - it's built for accounting and donor management, not fundraising events
Keela doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No raffle management features - Aplos is designed for accounting workflows, not fundraising campaigns
Keela doesn't provide raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
No online store capabilities - Aplos focuses on financial management rather than e-commerce functionality
Keela doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Aplos offers basic membership tracking through their donor database, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member-specific communication tools that growing nonprofits need.
Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications
Donor Management/CRM
Strong accounting-focused donor tracking with detailed financial reporting, but limited relationship management features and donor engagement tools for building lasting connections.
Keela provides comprehensive donor management with contact profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking, plus reporting dashboards for donor insights
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities - basic donor communication only. No newsletter templates, segmentation tools, or automated email sequences for donor engagement.
Keela includes email marketing tools with templates and automation features, but advanced segmentation and design options require higher-tier plans
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), but requires separate integrations for event ticketing and recurring giving setup can be complex.
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), but requires separate integrations for event ticketing and recurring giving setup can be complex.

Payment methods
Basic credit cards only through integrations
Limited credit cards via third-party setup
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Basic credit card processing available through integrations only
Limited - Available through third-party integrations with payment processors like Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
Not supported - Digital wallet payments not available in Keela's donor management platform
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and fund management, not payment processing
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - Keela doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.4/5
Unlimited Support Aplos offers limited support based on plan tier
Keela offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Aplos provides phone support during standard business hours
Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Aplos provides live chat support during business hours Keela provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users