Aplos VS Neon One

Aplos and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Neon One
Aplos
Aplos VS Neon One

Aplos VS Neon One: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Aplos
Neon One
Neon One
Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes
Donation History & Notes per Donor - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes Donation History & Notes per Donor - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes Donor Tags / Segments - Aplos: Information not available, Neon One: Yes Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes Export Donor Data Anytime - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes
Offline Donations Tracking - Aplos: Yes, Neon One: Yes Pre-filled donation forms - Aplos: Information not available, Neon One: Yes
Pricing
Aplos: $79/mo - card fees on every gift
Neon One: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees
Aplos: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH: 1% + $0.30 per transaction; American Express: 1.1% higher than standard rate (approximately 4% + $0.30); International cards: typically 1% higher; Organizations without verified 501(c)(3) status pay 1% higher fees; $15 chargeback fee may apply
Neon One: 2.99% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/E-check: 1% + $1 per transaction; American Express: additional 1% upcharge per transaction

Platform fees
Aplos: $0 - No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans
Neon One: $0 - No per-transaction platform fees charged by Neon CRM on donations

Monthly fees
Aplos: $79/month - Starting at $79/month for Lite plan
Neon One: $99/month - Starting at $99/month for Essentials plan; prices increase based on nonprofit revenue bands.

Value for money
Aplos: 4.5
Neon One: 4.3
Features
Aplos: 4.5/5 – Strong donor management, but requires integrations for fundraising events and online giving.
Neon One: 4.3/5 – Feature-rich platform with high transaction fees and steep learning curve for small teams.

Donations
Aplos: Basic donation tracking and reporting within donor management system - no online donation forms
Neon One: Neon One processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs.

Ticketing
Aplos: No event ticketing system - may track event attendance but no ticket sales processing
Neon One: Neon One includes event ticketing with donor tracking, but charges processing fees on ticket sales plus monthly software costs.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Aplos: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - limited to donor relationship management features
Neon One: Neon One offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but charges processing fees on all donations raised plus monthly platform costs.

Auctions
Aplos: No auction functionality - Aplos focuses on donor management and accounting, not fundraising events
Neon One: Neon One doesn't offer built-in auction tools. You'd need to integrate third-party auction software and manually sync donor data.

Raffles
Aplos: No raffle or lottery functionality - focuses on donor data rather than fundraising campaigns
Neon One: Neon One doesn't provide raffle-specific tools. You'd manage raffles manually and update donor records separately.

Online store
Aplos: No e-commerce or online store capabilities - designed for donor data management only
Neon One: Neon One doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software and manual donor record updates.

Memberships
Aplos: Aplos offers basic membership tracking through their donor database, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member-specific communication tools that growing nonprofits need.
Neon One: Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing monthly fees that can strain small nonprofit budgets.

Donor Management/CRM
Aplos: Aplos excels at donor management with robust contact tracking, gift processing, and reporting features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising and relationship building.
Neon One: Neon One provides comprehensive donor tracking, gift processing, and reporting capabilities. While feature-rich, the complexity often overwhelms small nonprofit teams who need simple, effective donor relationship tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Aplos: Aplos provides basic email capabilities for donor communication, but lacks advanced segmentation and automated campaign features that help nonprofits build stronger relationships.
Neon One: Neon One includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation features. The system integrates with donor data but requires learning multiple interfaces and workflows to effectively reach your supporters.

Payment Processing
Aplos: Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.
Neon One: Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.
Payment methods
Aplos: Accounting focus, no payment processing built in
Neon One: Credit cards and ACH, but no in-person payments

Credit Card Payments
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and donor management, not payment processing
Neon One: Yes - Neon One accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and donor management, not payment processing
Neon One: Yes - Neon One supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout

ACH / Bank Transfers
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and donor management, not payment processing
Neon One: Yes - Neon One processes ACH bank transfers for recurring and one-time donations

Tap to Pay App
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and donor management, not payment processing
Neon One: No - Neon One does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person transactions
Customer Support
Aplos: 4.5/5
Neon One: 4.3/5 Unlimited Support
Aplos: Aplos offers limited support based on plan tier
Neon One: Neon One offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours Aplos: Aplos provides phone support during standard business hours
Neon One: Neon One provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Aplos: Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Neon One: Neon One offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center Aplos: Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Neon One: Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email Aplos: Aplos provides live chat support during business hours
Neon One: Neon One provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Aplos: Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users
Neon One: Tiered support model restricts access based on subscription level

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Neon One?

Why Zeffy over Aplos and Neon One?

Why choose Zeffy over Aplos and Neon One if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep 100% of donations while Aplos and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs

Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, Neon One adds processing costs to monthly software fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.

🧩

Get complete fundraising tools while Aplos and Neon One require expensive add-ons and integrations

Aplos lacks auction and raffle tools, Neon One requires third-party integrations. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, campaigns, and donor stewardship in one platform.

📞

Access unlimited support while Aplos and Neon One limit help based on your plan tier

Aplos and Neon One offer tiered support that limits access based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Neon One

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Aplos for donor management?

Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights without monthly costs eating into your budget.

How does Zeffy compare to Neon One for tracking donors?

Unlike Neon One's monthly fees plus processing costs on every donation, Zeffy provides donor tracking, segmentation, and relationship management at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, but you never pay mandatory fees.

Can Zeffy handle donor communications like other platforms?

Yes, Zeffy includes automated thank-you emails, tax receipts, and donor communication tools without the monthly subscription costs of competitors. You get professional donor management features while keeping every dollar donated for your mission.

Why pay monthly fees when Zeffy offers donor management for free?

Aplos charges $79/month plus transaction fees, while Neon One adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, automated receipts, and relationship tracking at zero cost. Keep every donation for your mission instead of paying platform fees.

How does Zeffy's donor tracking compare to paid platforms?

Zeffy provides the same donor segmentation, communication tools, and gift tracking as expensive platforms, but without monthly subscriptions. You get professional CRM features, automated thank-you emails, and detailed donor insights while paying nothing in platform fees.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge

Start your nonprofit
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

