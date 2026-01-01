Aplos and ProDon help you track donors and manage campaigns, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos and ProDon charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
Aplos and ProDon focus on donor records but lack fundraising tools. Zeffy includes donation forms, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Aplos starts at $79/month, ProDon charges monthly fees. Zeffy gives you donor management plus fundraising tools at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation. You get donation tracking, receipting, and payment processing in one platform without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike ProDon's monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy provides donation tracking and receipting at zero cost. You keep 100% of donations while getting the same donor management features without the financial burden.
Yes. While Aplos and ProDon focus only on tracking donations, Zeffy also processes payments, creates donation forms, and manages events. You get complete fundraising tools without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly costs. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and ProDon stacks monthly fees on top of processing costs, you get donation tracking, receipting, and payment processing at zero cost.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations while getting full donor management features. Aplos and ProDon charge monthly fees that eat into your budget before you even collect a single gift. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
