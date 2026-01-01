Beacon and CiviCRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees or require technical setup that can strain small nonprofit budgets. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Beacon and CiviCRM take monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donor stewardship budget stays focused on mission work.
🛠️
While Beacon requires technical setup and CiviCRM demands coding knowledge, Zeffy works right out of the box with donor tracking that actually makes sense for small teams.
🤝
Beacon limits support by plan tier and CiviCRM relies on community forums. Zeffy provides real human help when you're managing donor relationships and need answers fast.
Zeffy is the only platform that combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising. While Beacon and CiviCRM charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management without paying for each feature.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance that most small nonprofits don't have. Zeffy works immediately with no setup headaches. You get donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one simple platform that your team can use right away.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations. You get donor tracking, gift history, and automated receipts without the complexity or extra costs.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits can't handle. Zeffy works right out of the box with no monthly fees. You get donor management plus payment processing, ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one simple platform.
Yes, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey. Track donor information, process gifts with zero fees, send automated thank-you emails, and generate tax receipts. Unlike other platforms that charge for each feature, everything is included at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
