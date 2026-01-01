Beacon and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Beacon and ProDon focus on donor management but require separate tools for events, raffles, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Beacon and ProDon limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, at no extra cost.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
ProDon requires monthly subscriptions plus processing fees that stack up quickly. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and management capabilities with zero platform fees, so more money stays with your mission.
Yes, plus more. While Beacon and ProDon focus only on donor management, Zeffy includes ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing - all with zero fees to your organization.
Beacon and ProDon charge monthly fees plus processing fees that eat into every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Yes. While Beacon and ProDon only handle donor tracking, Zeffy includes payment processing, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all with zero fees to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
