Beacon VS Veracross

Veracross

Pricing

Beacon: N/A - No pricing information available
Veracross: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees:
Beacon: 1.2% + £0.20 - Discounted Stripe non-profit rates for EU cards; higher rates apply for other cards and providers.
Veracross: 2.85% plus 30 cents - Per credit card transaction; ACH payments are free.

Platform fees:
Beacon: 0% - Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments.
Veracross: $55 - Contract fees vary by payment plan, with lower or zero fees available depending on terms.

Monthly fees:
Beacon: £36/mo - Starting price for Starter plan; other tiers and annual billing options are available.
Veracross: N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money:
Beacon: 5.0
Veracross: N/A

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5.0/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Intuitive donor management. Set up in minutes, no training needed. Tracks gifts and relationships effortlessly.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.9/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Built for schools, not nonprofits. Steep learning curve. Requires workarounds for fundraising and donor tracking.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic donation tracking and donor management - records gifts but doesn't process payments directly</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Veracross focuses on school management rather than donation processing. Limited online giving tools compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No ticketing system - while it can track event attendance, it doesn't sell or manage event tickets</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic event management for school functions, but limited ticketing features compared to dedicated event platforms for nonprofit fundraising events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited peer-to-peer features - can track supporter networks but lacks dedicated P2P fundraising tools</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Veracross doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need separate fundraising software for supporter-led initiatives.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No auction functionality - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features rather than fundraising events</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Veracross doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No raffle functionality - Beacon doesn't include event-based fundraising tools like raffles or contests</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No raffle or lottery functionality available. You'd need external raffle tools and manual entry to update donor records with ticket purchases.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No online store capabilities - Beacon is built for donor relationships, not selling products</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual processes to connect sales data to donor profiles.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tiers and payment processing integration.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Veracross focuses on school enrollment and student records rather than nonprofit membership management. Limited tools for member retention and engagement.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon provides comprehensive donor profiles, gift tracking, and relationship management with custom fields and reporting dashboards.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Not designed for donor relationships. Veracross tracks students and families for schools, missing key nonprofit features like gift tracking and donor stewardship.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and campaign tracking, plus automated thank-you sequences.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited communication tools focused on parent-teacher messaging. Not built for donor newsletters, fundraising campaigns, or volunteer coordination.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal for donations but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal for donations but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

Beacon: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Veracross: No payment processing - requires third-party tools

Credit Card Payments:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacons is a creator platform focused on link-in-bio tools, not payment processing
Veracross: Not supported - Veracross is a student information system, not a payment platform

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacons is a creator platform focused on link-in-bio tools, not payment processing
Veracross: Not supported - Veracross doesn't offer payment processing capabilities

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacons is a creator platform focused on link-in-bio tools, not payment processing
Veracross: Not supported - Veracross focuses on school information management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacons is a creator platform focused on link-in-bio tools, not payment processing
Veracross: Not supported - Veracross is designed for school administration, not mobile payments

Customer Support

Beacon: 5.0/5
Veracross: 3.9/5 Unlimited Support:
Beacon: Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
Veracross: Veracross offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited Phone Support / Office Hours:
Beacon: Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
Veracross: Veracross provides phone support during standard business hours Webinars:
Beacon: Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Veracross: Veracross offers training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center:
Beacon: Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Veracross: Veracross maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides Email:
Beacon: Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
Veracross: Veracross provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Beacon: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only
Veracross: Tiered support based on subscription level with business hours phone access