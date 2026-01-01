Beacon and Veracross help you track donor relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Veracross
💸
Beacon and Veracross charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations for your mission.
🤝
Beacon targets creators and Veracross serves private schools. Zeffy understands nonprofit donor stewardship and builds tools specifically for your fundraising needs.
🧰
Beacon lacks auctions and raffles while Veracross requires separate tools for events. Zeffy includes donation pages, ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep every dollar donated and get comprehensive CRM tools, automated thank-you emails, and detailed donor insights without any hidden costs.
Unlike Veracross which focuses on schools and charges monthly fees, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees. You get dedicated fundraising tools, donor management, and payment processing all in one free platform designed for your mission.
Zeffy eliminates the monthly fees and transaction costs that eat into your donations. While competitors like Beacon charge for basic features, Zeffy provides comprehensive donor tracking, automated communications, and detailed reporting completely free so more funds go to your cause.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon charges monthly subscriptions plus transaction costs. You get donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reporting without paying for basic CRM features that should be free.
Unlike Veracross and other platforms that charge monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy operates completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, so 100% of your fundraising budget goes directly to your mission instead of software fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
