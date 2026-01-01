Biddingforgood VS Jumblebee

Jumblebee

Auctions Platforms Features
Easy Upload of Auction Items Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
$595/year + 3-9% on winning bids
7.5% + card fees on winning bids
Processing fees
50%
Standard fees apply; donors can cover them (~50% of the time).
2.4% + 20p
2.4% + 20p per transaction (Stripe).
Platform fees
$595 + 3-9%
Annual $595 + 3-9% proceeds. Mobile bidding add-on: +$495 (remote) or +$1,995 (on-site) per event.
5% & 2.5%
5% + VAT (online auctions); 2.5% + VAT (ticket shops).
Monthly fees
$595
Annual subscription.
$0
No monthly fee
Value for money
4.8/5
N/A

Features
3.2/5
Auction-focused tool with a steep learning curve and limited features beyond bidding.
N/A
Single-purpose auction platform; requires multiple separate tools for donations, ticketing, and email.
Donations
Limited donation capabilities - primarily focused on auction transactions rather than standalone donation processing
Jumblebee doesn't focus on donation collection - you'd need separate tools to handle regular giving and one-time donations.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available but limited compared to dedicated ticketing platforms - mainly supports auction event registration
Jumblebee doesn't provide event ticketing features - you'd need separate ticketing software for your fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on organization-hosted auctions rather than supporter-led campaigns
Jumblebee doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages.
Auctions
Biddingforgood offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events
Jumblebee offers auction management with bidding tools, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising proceeds.
Raffles
Raffle functionality available through their auction platform with ticket sales and winner selection features
Jumblebee focuses on auctions and doesn't offer dedicated raffle management tools for your fundraising events.
Online store
Basic online store functionality integrated within auction platform for selling fixed-price items alongside auctions
Jumblebee doesn't provide online store functionality - selling merchandise would require separate e-commerce tools.
Memberships
Not available - Biddingforgood focuses solely on auction events and doesn't offer membership management tools
Not available - Jumblebee focuses solely on auction events and doesn't include membership management features
Donor Management/CRM
Limited bidder data collection focused on auction participation rather than comprehensive donor relationships
Limited donor tracking focused only on auction bidders - no comprehensive donor relationship management
Emails & Newsletter
Basic bidder communication tools limited to auction-related notifications and follow-ups only
No built-in email marketing - you'll need separate tools to communicate with supporters beyond auction notifications
Payment Processing
Built-in payment processing for auction items with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue
Built-in payment processing for auction items with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue no comprehensive donor relationship management</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic bidder communication tools limited to auction-related notifications and follow-ups only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing - you'll need separate tools to communicate with supporters beyond auction notifications</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Built-in payment processing for auction items with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Built-in payment processing for auction items with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards only for auction bids
Basic credit cards through third parties
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and purchases
Limited - Basic credit card processing through third-party integrations only
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - BiddingForGood focuses on auction payments, not ACH transfers
Not supported - Jumblebee focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - BiddingForGood is web-based auction platform without mobile payment app
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
3.2/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
Biddingforgood limits support to business hours only
No - Jumblebee support is limited to business hours and may have response time delays
Phone Support / Office Hours
Biddingforgood offers phone support during standard business hours
Limited - Jumblebee offers phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars
Biddingforgood provides occasional training webinars for auction setup
Limited - Jumblebee offers occasional training sessions but not regular webinar programming
Help Center
Biddingforgood has a basic help center with setup guides
Yes - Jumblebee maintains a help center with articles and guides for auction setup and management
Email
Biddingforgood offers email support during business hours
Yes - Jumblebee provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with basic help center and occasional training webinars
Business hours email and phone support with help center but limited training and potential response delays