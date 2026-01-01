Galabid

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
5% + card fees on winning bids (BiddingOwl)
5% + card fees on winning bids (Galabid)
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction via Stripe or PayPal (BiddingOwl)
Processing fees: N/A - No pricing information available (Galabid)
Platform fees: 5% performance fee on winning online/mobile auction bids only; traditional silent/live auctions have no platform fee (BiddingOwl)
Platform fees: $0 - Free plan with no platform fee; PRO and FLAT FEE plans have additional charges (Galabid)
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly or subscription fees (BiddingOwl)
Monthly fees: $0 (Galabid)
Value for money: 4.9 (BiddingOwl)
Value for money: 4.7 (Galabid)

Features
4.8/5 - Strong auction platform, but requires separate tools for memberships, email, and donor tracking. (BiddingOwl)
5.0/5 - Excellent auction features, but you'll need other software for raffles, memberships, and year-round fundraising. (Galabid)
Donations: BiddingOwl includes basic donation collection features integrated with their auction platform for event fundraising.
Donations: Galabid includes donation collection features integrated with auction events, but charges processing fees on all transactions.
Ticketing: BiddingOwl offers event ticketing capabilities specifically designed for auction events and fundraising galas.
Ticketing: Galabid includes basic event ticketing for auction events, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: BiddingOwl does not offer dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools or campaign management features. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Galabid doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions: BiddingOwl offers online auction hosting with mobile bidding, catalog management, and payment processing for fundraising events.
Auctions: Galabid offers comprehensive auction management with mobile bidding, live auctioneer tools, and real-time bid tracking for charity events.
Raffles: BiddingOwl supports raffle functionality as part of their auction platform with ticket sales and winner selection tools. Raffles: Galabid doesn't offer raffle management tools - you'd need separate software to run raffle campaigns and track ticket sales.
Online store: BiddingOwl provides limited online store functionality primarily focused on auction item sales rather than general merchandise.
Online store: Galabid doesn't provide online store functionality - you'd need additional platforms to sell merchandise or products year-round.
Memberships: BiddingOwl doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships: You'll need separate software to track member data and renewals.
Memberships: Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited membership tracking capabilities.
Donor Management/CRM: Limited to basic bidder information during auctions. Donor Management/CRM: No donor profiles, giving history, or relationship tracking features.
Donor Management/CRM: Tracks bidder information during auctions. Basic donor data collection but limited ongoing relationship management tools.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter: You'll need to export bidder data and use separate software for follow-up campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email notifications for auction updates. Limited newsletter capabilities beyond auction-specific communications.
Payment Processing: Processes auction payments but charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. Payment Processing: No support for general donations or recurring giving.
Payment Processing: Processes auction payments but charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. No support for general donations or recurring giving.

Payment methods
Credit cards only for auction bids (BiddingOwl)
Credit cards with limited digital wallet options (Galabid)
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and donations (BiddingOwl)
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processors with transaction fees (Galabid)
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform (BiddingOwl)
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Limited support - Available through some payment processor integrations but not universally offered (Galabid)
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - BiddingOwl focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction management without direct ACH payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - BiddingOwl is web-based auction software, not a mobile payment app
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Galabid is web-based auction platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.8/5 (BiddingOwl)
5.0/5 (Galabid)
Unlimited Support: BiddingOwl provides standard support during business hours with response time limitations
Unlimited Support: No - Galabid's support has limitations based on plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours: BiddingOwl offers phone support during standard business hours for premium accounts
Phone Support / Office Hours: Limited - Galabid offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Webinars: BiddingOwl provides occasional training webinars for auction setup and best practices
Webinars: Yes - Galabid offers training webinars and educational sessions
Help Center: BiddingOwl maintains a help center with guides for auction management and troubleshooting
Help Center: Yes - Galabid has a help center with documentation and guides
Email: BiddingOwl offers email support for technical issues and account questions
Email: Yes - Galabid provides email support for users
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours, with premium features for higher-tier accounts (BiddingOwl)
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan level, with phone help limited to higher-tier subscribers (Galabid)