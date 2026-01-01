BiddingOwl and Handbid help you run mobile bidding auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bidding Owl VS Handbid
BiddingOwl takes 5% plus card fees and Handbid charges $1,396+ plus 3.5% on winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala auction actually raises money for your mission.
BiddingOwl and Handbid only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms for donations and ticketing. Zeffy handles everything in one place.
BiddingOwl limits support to business hours and Handbid restricts help by plan level. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need it, no restrictions.
Unlike BiddingOwl (5% + card fees) and Handbid ($1,396+ plus 3.5% fees), Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions, but 100% of auction proceeds go directly to your cause.
Yes. While BiddingOwl and Handbid focus only on auctions, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one platform. Run your entire fundraising operation without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy includes built-in donor management and email marketing tools to nurture relationships year-round. BiddingOwl and Handbid offer limited donor tracking, requiring you to purchase separate CRM software for ongoing stewardship.
With BiddingOwl's 5% + card fees and Handbid's $1,396+ plus 3.5% fees, a $10,000 auction costs you $500-$1,746 in platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so that money stays with your mission instead.
Yes. Zeffy provides mobile bidding, real-time notifications, and payment processing just like specialized auction platforms. Plus you get donor management, email marketing, and other fundraising tools they don't offer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
