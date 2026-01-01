BiddingOwl and SchoolAuction.net help you run fundraising auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bidding Owl VS School Auction.net
💯
BiddingOwl takes 5% plus card fees and SchoolAuction.net charges 3% plus card fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
BiddingOwl and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help setting up your auction or troubleshooting during your event.
📲
BiddingOwl and SchoolAuction.net only accept credit cards. Zeffy accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH payments, and our tap-to-pay app so bidders can pay however they prefer.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees. BiddingOwl charges 5% plus card fees on every winning bid, while SchoolAuction.net takes 3% plus card fees. On a $5,000 auction, you'd pay $250+ to BiddingOwl or $150+ to SchoolAuction.net. With Zeffy, you keep it all.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, phone, and live chat whenever you need help. BiddingOwl and SchoolAuction.net only offer business-hours support. Plus, our team helps you set up donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns beyond just auctions.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while BiddingOwl charges 5% plus card fees and SchoolAuction.net takes 3% plus card fees on every winning bid. Beyond auctions, you get donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all in one place.
Yes. While BiddingOwl and SchoolAuction.net only focus on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including online donations, event ticketing, raffles, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You won't need multiple platforms.
On a $10,000 auction, BiddingOwl would cost you $500+ in fees, and SchoolAuction.net would take $300+. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar raised. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's never required.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
