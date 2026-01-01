Square Online

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management
Shopping Cart Functionality Shopping Cart Functionality
Inventory Management Inventory Management
Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color) Product Variants (Size, Color)
Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Discount Codes & Promotions
Order Management
Payment Processing Order Management
Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per sale
N/A
Card fees and monthly costs per sale
Processing fees
2.89% + $0.29
Standard plan per transaction; lower rates are available on higher tiers.
2.6% + 15¢
In-person card transactions on the Free plan; rates vary by plan and payment method.
Platform fees
0%
BigCommerce does not charge additional transaction fees on any plan.
$0
No platform fees; Square Online is included with all Square plans.
Monthly fees
$29/month
Standard plan billed annually; higher tiers and monthly billing cost more.
$0/mo
Square Free plan per location; Plus and Premium plans cost more per location.
Value for money
4.1
4.5

Features
4.1/5
Powerful but complex. Needs third-party apps for donations, ticketing, and fundraising. Setup takes time.
4.5/5
Easier to start, but still requires add-ons for nonprofits. Missing donor tools and fundraising features.
Donations
No built-in donation tools - BigCommerce is designed for selling products, not collecting donations or managing donor relationships
Square Online lacks built-in donation tools. You'd need third-party apps or workarounds to accept donations, which adds complexity and costs.
Ticketing
Basic event product setup possible, but lacks nonprofit-specific ticketing features like donation add-ons or attendee management tools
Square Online can sell event tickets through product listings, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts and check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - would require significant customization or third-party integrations to enable supporter-led campaigns Easier to start, but still requires add-ons for nonprofits. Missing donor tools and fundraising features. Donations
No built-in donation tools - BigCommerce is designed for selling products, not collecting donations or managing donor relationships
Square Online lacks built-in donation tools. You'd need third-party apps or workarounds to accept donations, which adds complexity and costs. You'd need third-party apps or workarounds to accept donations, which adds complexity and costs.
Ticketing
Basic event product setup possible, but lacks nonprofit-specific ticketing features like donation add-ons or attendee management tools
Square Online can sell event tickets through product listings, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts and check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - would require significant customization or third-party integrations to enable supporter-led campaigns
Square Online doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate platforms and manual coordination to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
BigCommerce doesn't offer auction functionality - you'd need to add third-party apps or custom development to run charity auctions You'd need separate platforms and manual coordination to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
BigCommerce doesn't offer auction functionality - you'd need to add third-party apps or custom development to run charity auctions
Square Online doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
Limited raffle capabilities - you'd need workarounds or additional apps to properly manage raffle entries and winner selection You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
Limited raffle capabilities - you'd need workarounds or additional apps to properly manage raffle entries and winner selection
Square Online lacks raffle functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to sell tickets and manage drawings legally. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to sell tickets and manage drawings legally.
Online store
Strong ecommerce platform with product catalogs, inventory management, and payment processing for selling nonprofit merchandise
Square Online provides solid ecommerce features for selling products, but charges transaction fees and lacks nonprofit-specific selling tools.
Memberships
BigCommerce doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party apps or custom development to handle recurring memberships and member access levels. You'd need third-party apps or custom development to handle recurring memberships and member access levels.
Square Online doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party apps or manual tracking to manage recurring memberships and member benefits. You'd need third-party apps or manual tracking to manage recurring memberships and member benefits.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited customer data tracking focused on purchases, not donor relationships. No fundraising-specific features like donation tracking or donor segmentation. No fundraising-specific features like donation tracking or donor segmentation.
Square Online lacks nonprofit-specific donor management features. No donor history tracking, giving levels, or relationship management tools built for fundraising.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with external platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact, adding complexity and monthly costs. Requires integration with external platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact, adding complexity and monthly costs.
Square Online has basic email marketing tools, but limited automation and segmentation features compared to dedicated nonprofit communication platforms.
Payment Processing
Supports multiple payment gateways but charges transaction fees on top of gateway fees. Processing costs can add up quickly for donation-heavy nonprofits. Supports multiple payment gateways but charges transaction fees on top of gateway fees. Processing costs can add up quickly for donation-heavy nonprofits.
Supports multiple payment gateways but charges transaction fees on top of gateway fees. Processing costs can add up quickly for donation-heavy nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or bank transfers
Credit cards, digital wallets, and tap to pay. No ACH transfers
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe
Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees starting at 2.9% + 30¢
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through compatible payment gateway integrations
Supported - Offers both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout on mobile and desktop
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - BigCommerce focuses on credit card processing through third-party gateways
Not supported - Square Online focuses on card payments and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - BigCommerce is an online e-commerce platform without mobile point-of-sale capabilities
Supported - Square's Tap to Pay works on compatible iPhones and Android devices for in-person sales

Customer Support
4.5/5
Unlimited Support
Square Online does not offer unlimited support - support access depends on your subscription plan
Phone Support / Office Hours
Square Online provides phone support during business hours for paid plan subscribers only
Webinars
Square Online offers occasional webinars and educational sessions focused on ecommerce best practices
Help Center
Square Online maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and video tutorials
Email
Square Online provides email support for all users with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
General ecommerce support with plan-based access restrictions and phone help limited to paid subscribers. support access depends on your subscription plan</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Square Online provides phone support during business hours for paid plan subscribers only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Square Online offers occasional webinars and educational sessions focused on ecommerce best practices</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Square Online maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and video tutorials</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Square Online provides email support for all users with response times varying by plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">General ecommerce support with plan-based access restrictions and phone help limited to paid subscribers.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>