BigCommerce and Squarespace help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that add up fast. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Big Commerce VS Squarespace
💯
BigCommerce and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or online store actually raises money for your mission.
🏛️
BigCommerce and Squarespace are built for selling products online. Zeffy includes donation pages, raffle management, and donor tracking designed for nonprofit fundraising.
🤝
BigCommerce and Squarespace offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live training sessions for all users at no extra cost.
BigCommerce and Squarespace charge $29-79+ monthly plus 2.9% on every transaction. For a nonprofit raising $30,000 annually, that's $870+ in fees. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions, but it's optional.
These eCommerce platforms are built for selling products, not fundraising. You'll need expensive third-party apps for donations, auctions, and donor management. Zeffy provides all nonprofit tools built-in - donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM.
BigCommerce and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits with donation tools, donor management, and event ticketing that eCommerce platforms simply don't offer.
These platforms are designed for selling products, not fundraising. They lack donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, auction tools, and donor management features. You'd need expensive third-party apps and custom development. Zeffy provides all these fundraising tools built-in, saving you time and money.
BigCommerce and Squarespace charge $29-79+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees on every donation. For a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually, that's $1,450+ in fees alone. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript