Bloomerang and Breeze ChMS help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Breeze Chms
Bloomerang takes 1% plus card fees, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus processing fees. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands.
Bloomerang and Breeze ChMS lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising capabilities.
Bloomerang and Breeze ChMS offer basic donor tracking. Zeffy provides detailed donor insights with automated follow-up sequences and stewardship tools.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, online stores, and event ticketing all in one platform.
Unlike Breeze ChMS at $72/month plus card fees, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get robust fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns that Breeze doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with full event capabilities including ticketing, auctions, and online stores. Unlike competitors that require multiple platforms, everything works together seamlessly at zero cost to your organization.
Traditional donor management platforms like Bloomerang and Breeze ChMS charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, eating into your donations. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - track giving history, send communications, and process donations while keeping 100% of what you raise.
Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% on every donation, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees. With Zeffy, there are no monthly fees or platform cuts - just optional donor contributions. A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves over $1,200 compared to these platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
