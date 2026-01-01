Bloomerang and CharityEngine offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, event management, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Charity Engine
Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% platform cuts, while CharityEngine takes $550 monthly plus fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and events.
Bloomerang lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing tools that small nonprofits need. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to event management in one platform.
CharityEngine requires complex setup and expensive monthly commitments. Zeffy works immediately with simple tools designed for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that drain your budget. While Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and relationship management tools at zero cost, so you can focus your limited budget on your mission instead of software fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Unlike Bloomerang which requires third-party integrations for payments, Zeffy handles everything from online donations to donor tracking without charging platform fees.
Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% on donations, while CharityEngine costs $550/month plus fees. These costs add up fast for small nonprofits. Zeffy processes donations and tracks donors at zero cost, keeping 100% of your funds for your mission.
Zeffy tracks donor information, giving history, and contact details just like traditional CRMs, but without monthly fees. You get donor profiles, donation tracking, and communication tools in one platform that doesn't eat into your fundraising revenue.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
