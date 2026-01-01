Bloomerang and CiviCRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Civi CRM
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% goes to your mission instead of platform costs and transaction cuts.
⚙️
Zeffy provides ready-to-use donation forms and event tools, while donor management platforms need complex setup and integrations.
🎟️
Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, and ticketing built-in, while donor management systems require separate tools for fundraising events.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools with zero fees. While Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds. You get donor tracking, email campaigns, and donation forms without paying monthly subscriptions or transaction fees.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise and monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy offers the same donor management capabilities with zero fees and no technical setup needed. You can start collecting donations and managing supporters immediately without hiring developers or paying ongoing subscription costs.
Yes. While Bloomerang focuses only on donor tracking and CiviCRM requires separate tools for fundraising, Zeffy combines everything. You get donor management, online donations, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform. All with zero fees so more money goes to your mission.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% platform cuts that eat into your donations, Zeffy keeps 100% of funds for your mission. You get donor tracking, automated emails, and donation forms without monthly fees.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking capabilities with zero fees and works immediately. You can manage supporters and collect donations without hiring developers or paying ongoing subscription costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
