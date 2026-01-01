Bloomerang and DonorDock help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Donordock
Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing, while DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bloomerang and DonorDock focus only on donor management, forcing you to use separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs in one platform.
Bloomerang and DonorDock limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, because your fundraising doesn't stop at 5 PM.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, and DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools without monthly software costs eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and relationship tracking in one platform with zero fees. Unlike Bloomerang or DonorDock that focus only on CRM and require separate payment processors, Zeffy handles everything while keeping 100% of your donations.
Zeffy provides donor tracking, giving history, and relationship management without the monthly costs of traditional CRMs. While platforms like Bloomerang and DonorDock charge hundreds monthly, Zeffy offers donor management tools with zero platform fees, funded by optional donor contributions.
Zeffy tracks all donor information, giving history, and relationships with zero platform fees. While Bloomerang charges 1% plus card fees and DonorDock costs $98/month, Zeffy operates through optional donor contributions, so your CRM costs nothing.
Yes, Zeffy provides complete donor tracking, relationship management, and giving analytics without monthly software costs. You get the same CRM features as expensive platforms but keep 100% of donations to fund your mission instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
