Bloomerang and Donorfy help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Donorfy
Bloomerang and Donorfy charge monthly fees that grow with your donor database. Zeffy is completely free, so you can focus your budget on your mission.
Bloomerang and Donorfy require third-party payment processors with extra fees and setup. Zeffy handles all payments directly with zero transaction fees.
Bloomerang and Donorfy only manage donor data, requiring separate tools for events and fundraising. Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, events, and raffles in one platform.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Bloomerang and Donorfy focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you manage relationships AND raise funds without platform fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% platform cuts, while Donorfy's monthly fees grow with your database size. More donors shouldn't cost you more money.
Yes. Zeffy offers donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform. Bloomerang and Donorfy require separate payment processors and additional tools for fundraising.
Zeffy goes beyond tracking donors to help you actually raise money from them. While Bloomerang and Donorfy only manage relationships, Zeffy includes donation forms, event tickets, and campaigns with zero platform fees.
Zeffy eliminates monthly fees and platform cuts entirely. Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% cuts, Donorfy's fees grow with your database. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
