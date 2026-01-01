Bloomerang and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Donorperfect
Bloomerang and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bloomerang and DonorPerfect focus on donor data but lack fundraising tools like auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes everything you need to raise funds.
Bloomerang and DonorPerfect limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, and relationship management without monthly subscription costs. While DonorPerfect charges $99/month and Bloomerang adds 1% platform fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, manages communications, and generates reports at zero cost to your organization.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy tracks donor information, gift history, and communication preferences like traditional donor management tools. But you also get donation forms, event management, and fundraising campaigns built-in, eliminating the need for multiple expensive platforms.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools at zero cost. While Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees and DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees, Zeffy tracks donors, processes donations, and manages events without any monthly fees or platform cuts.
Yes. Unlike Bloomerang and DonorPerfect that focus mainly on donor databases, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. You get everything in one platform without extra fees.
Zeffy costs nothing. While DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus processing fees and Bloomerang takes 1% of every donation, Zeffy provides donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
