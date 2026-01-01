Bloomerang VS Donorperfect

Donorperfect

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
1% - Card fees plus platform cut
$99/month - plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
Processing fees: 2.89% or 3.39% + $0.35 per transaction for credit cards; 0.75% + $0.30 per transaction for e-checks
Platform fees: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Platform fees: $0 - No setup, annual, PCI compliance, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly minimums or hidden fees
Monthly fees: $89/month for software subscription; higher-priced Express and Essentials plans also available; no monthly fee for payment processing
Value for money: 4.6
Value for money: 4.5

Features
4.6/5 - Strong donor management, but requires learning multiple tools for fundraising beyond donations.
4.5/5 - Solid donor database with extra fees for donations, ticketing, and memberships add up quickly.
Donations - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than donation processing. While they integrate with payment processors, they don't offer built-in donation forms or payment processing like Zeffy's free platform.
Donations - Processes online donations but charges processing fees on top of monthly subscription costs, reducing your fundraising revenue.
Ticketing - Bloomerang doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. Ticketing - Bloomerang doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. Their donor management system tracks donor interactions but lacks the event management and ticket sales capabilities that Zeffy offers at no cost.
Ticketing - Basic event registration through add-on modules, but charges extra fees and lacks modern ticketing features like QR codes.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. While Bloomerang can track donor relationships, it lacks the dedicated peer-to-peer campaign tools and social sharing features that Zeffy provides for grassroots fundraising.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign tracking but lacks modern social sharing and team fundraising tools.
Auctions - No auction functionality available. Auctions - No auction functionality available. Bloomerang's donor management focus doesn't include auction tools, bidding systems, or item management features that nonprofits need for fundraising auctions.
Auctions - DonorPerfect doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions - DonorPerfect doesn't offer auction functionality. Basic campaign tracking but lacks modern social sharing and team fundraising tools.
Raffles - No raffle management features available in Bloomerang. Raffles - No raffle management features available in Bloomerang. As a donor database system, it doesn't include the fundraising tools needed to run raffles, unlike Zeffy's complete raffle management solution.
Raffles - No dedicated raffle functionality. Raffles - No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Online store - Bloomerang doesn't offer online store capabilities. Online store - Bloomerang doesn't offer online store capabilities. As a donor database system, it doesn't include the fundraising tools needed to run raffles, unlike Zeffy's complete raffle management solution.
Online store - No dedicated raffle functionality. Online store - No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to update donor records.
Memberships - Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like renewal automation or member-specific communication tools. Memberships - Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like renewal automation or member-specific communication tools. Their platform centers on donor data management rather than e-commerce functionality, while Zeffy provides a full online store solution for nonprofits.
Memberships - No built-in online store capabilities. Memberships - No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools that don't integrate with your donor records.
Donor Management/CRM - Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like renewal automation or member-specific communication tools.
Donor Management/CRM - DonorPerfect offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM - Bloomerang excels at donor management with robust CRM features, detailed donor profiles, gift tracking, and reporting tools specifically designed for nonprofit fundraising teams.
Donor Management/CRM - Strong donor database with detailed contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Donor Management/CRM - Strong donor database with detailed contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Includes wealth screening, donor analytics, and comprehensive fundraising tools.
Emails & Newsletter - Bloomerang includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced features require higher-tier plans and the interface can feel overwhelming for smaller teams.
Emails & Newsletter - Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation capabilities. Emails & Newsletter - Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation capabilities. Offers basic automation for donor communications and thank-you messages.
Payment Processing - Bloomerang integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your costs per donation.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit Card Payments - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Credit Card Payments - Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management, not payment processing

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support - Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier Unlimited Support - Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support - DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours - Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours Phone Support / Office Hours - Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours - DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars - Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Webinars - Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Webinars - DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center - Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Help Center - Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Help Center - DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email - Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
Email - DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours Email - DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Tiered support based on subscription level with business hours phone and chat class="table_text">Tiered support based on subscription level with business hours phone and chat</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>