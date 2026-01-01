Bloomerang and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS E Tapestry
Bloomerang and eTapestry charge card fees plus platform cuts or monthly subscriptions. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Bloomerang and eTapestry focus only on donor tracking, requiring separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Bloomerang and eTapestry require monthly commitments starting at $99. Zeffy lets you start immediately with no upfront costs or contracts.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations. While Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card fees and eTapestry costs $600+ annually plus transaction fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations while providing CRM tools, donor tracking, and automated receipts.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. Unlike Bloomerang or eTapestry that require separate payment integrations with additional fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, manages relationships, and processes gifts seamlessly in one platform.
Yes, Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and donation analytics without monthly fees. While Bloomerang and eTapestry offer similar features, they cost hundreds annually plus transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, keeping 100% of funds for your mission. Bloomerang takes 1% plus card fees on every gift, while eTapestry costs $600+ annually plus transaction fees. A nonprofit raising $50,000 saves $1,100+ yearly with Zeffy.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost, perfect for small teams. Unlike Bloomerang or eTapestry that require complex setups and ongoing fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management in one simple platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
