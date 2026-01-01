Bloomerang and HubSpot help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Bloomerang VS Hub Spot
Bloomerang charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction while HubSpot adds 0.5% platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bloomerang and HubSpot focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to run successful fundraising campaigns.
Bloomerang and HubSpot offer limited support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly platform fees. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and reporting in one platform.
Unlike HubSpot, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero-fee donation processing, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising. HubSpot requires costly integrations for payments and lacks nonprofit-specific tools.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. Track donor history, send targeted emails, process donations, sell tickets, and run campaigns all in one platform without transaction fees.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Bloomerang charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, Zeffy processes donations at no cost and includes built-in ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email marketing.
HubSpot requires expensive integrations for donation processing and lacks nonprofit-specific features. Zeffy offers complete donor tracking plus zero-fee payments, event management, and fundraising tools built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
