Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✗ Donation History & Notes per Donor
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✗ Donor Tags / Segments
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✓
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Bloomerang: ✓ HubSpot: ✗
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✓ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✓
Export Donor Data Anytime
Bloomerang: ✓ HubSpot: ✓
Offline Donations Tracking
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✗ Pre-filled donation forms
Bloomerang: ✓
HubSpot: ✗

Pricing
Bloomerang: 1% - Card fees plus platform cut
HubSpot: 0.5% - Card fees plus platform cut

Processing fees
Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
HubSpot: 2.9% + 1.5% - HubSpot Payments Processing Fees (United States): Credit/Debit Card for international cards. ACH: 0.8% (capped at $10 USD). PADs (Canada): 1% (capped at $5 CAD). SEPA: 0.5% (capped at €0.50). Currency conversion: 1%. UK and Canada have slightly different rates (UK Card: 1.7% + 0.8% EEA/1.55% non-EEA; Canada Card: 2.9% + 0.8% international).

Platform fees
Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
HubSpot: 0.75% - Commerce Hub Platform Fees: Stripe integration platform fee. HubSpot Payments: 0.5% platform fee (capped at $10 for ACH, £4 for BACS, €5 for SEPA). Platform fees are waived for the first 60 days after sign-up.

Monthly fees
Bloomerang: N/A - No monthly minimums or hidden fees
HubSpot: $20/month - Starting at the lowest Starter tier for Marketing Hub; pricing varies by hub and plan.

Value for money
Bloomerang: 4.6
HubSpot: 4.3

Features
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 - Donor-focused CRM with straightforward setup. Strong gift tracking, minimal training needed.
HubSpot: 4.3/5 - Sales-built CRM requiring customization for nonprofits. More features than you'll use, steeper learning curve.

Donations
Bloomerang: Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than donation processing. Limited online giving tools.
HubSpot: HubSpot lacks built-in donation processing. You'd need to integrate third-party payment processors and donation forms, adding complexity and costs.

Ticketing
Bloomerang: No event ticketing capabilities. Bloomerang is primarily a donor database, not an event management platform.
HubSpot: HubSpot doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need to integrate with platforms like Eventbrite and manually sync attendee data back.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Bloomerang: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Basic campaign tracking but lacks comprehensive P2P event management.
HubSpot: HubSpot lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software to manage supporter-led campaigns and track their performance.

Auctions
Bloomerang: No auction functionality available. Bloomerang doesn't offer silent or live auction management tools.
HubSpot: HubSpot doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.

Raffles
Bloomerang: No raffle or lottery functionality. This donor management system doesn't include fundraising event tools.
HubSpot: HubSpot doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external tools to sell tickets, track entries, and manage winner selection processes.

Online store
Bloomerang: No e-commerce or online store features. Bloomerang specializes in donor data, not product sales.
HubSpot: HubSpot doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate with external platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce for online sales.

Memberships
Bloomerang: Bloomerang doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need to integrate with third-party tools or manage memberships manually outside the platform.
HubSpot: HubSpot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate third-party apps or build custom workflows to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM
Bloomerang: Strong donor tracking with gift history, engagement scoring, and wealth screening. Good reporting tools help you understand donor patterns and plan campaigns.
HubSpot: HubSpot offers robust contact management and deal tracking, but it's built for sales teams, not nonprofits. You'll spend time customizing fields and workflows for donor relationships.

Emails & Newsletter
Bloomerang: Basic email tools included, but limited templates and automation. Advanced email marketing requires integrating with external platforms like Mailchimp.
HubSpot: HubSpot includes email marketing with drag-and-drop templates and automation. However, advanced features require higher-tier plans that can get expensive quickly.

Payment Processing
Bloomerang: Bloomerang processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and eat into your fundraising dollars.
HubSpot: Bloomerang processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and eat into your fundraising dollars.

Payment methods
Bloomerang: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
HubSpot: No payment processing - requires third-party tools

Credit Card Payments
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
HubSpot: Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing, not payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
HubSpot: Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing, not payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
HubSpot: Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
HubSpot: Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing, not payment processing

Customer Support
Bloomerang: 4.6/5
HubSpot: 4.3/5

Unlimited Support Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
HubSpot: HubSpot offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
HubSpot: HubSpot provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans

Webinars
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
HubSpot: HubSpot offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Bloomerang: Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
HubSpot: HubSpot maintains a comprehensive knowledge base and help center

Email
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
HubSpot: HubSpot provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Bloomerang: Built for nonprofits with phone, chat, and webinar support — access level depends on your plan tier
HubSpot: Business-focused support with phone and chat help — higher-tier plans get priority access and faster responses