Bloomerang VS Keela

Bloomerang and Keela both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang and Keela charge monthly subscription fees on top of card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bloomerang requires separate payment processors while Keela charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy includes free payment processing with optional donor contributions.
Bloomerang and Keela focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees for donor management and donation processing. Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Keela charges monthly subscription fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift tracking, automated receipts, email campaigns, and donation forms at zero cost. Bloomerang and Keela charge monthly fees for CRM features, then require separate payment processors with additional transaction fees for donations.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card fees, and Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, donation forms, and CRM tools in one platform.
Unlike Bloomerang and Keela that focus only on donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with actual fundraising tools. Track donor history, send targeted emails, and process donations all in one place without paying monthly fees or transaction cuts.
Yes, Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift tracking, automated receipts, and segmented communications just like expensive CRM systems. The difference? You get these features at zero cost, plus built-in donation processing that Bloomerang and Keela require separate integrations for.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
