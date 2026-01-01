Bloomerang VS Little Green Light

Little Green Light

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
1%
Card fees + 1% platform cut
$45/month
$45/month plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).
Platform fees
$0
1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
$0
None. LGL does not charge platform fees - all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price.
Monthly fees
N/A
No monthly minimums or hidden fees
$45/month
Starting price for up to 2,500 records; higher tiers and prepay discounts available.
Value for money
4.6
4.9

Features
4.6/5
Solid donor tracking, but expect setup time and extra tools for events and fundraising.
4.9/5
Intuitive donor management with easy setup, though you'll need separate tools for ticketing and campaigns.
Donations
Tracks donor giving history and manages relationships, but charges processing fees on every donation
Little Green Light focuses on donor management and tracking but doesn't process donations directly. You'll need to integrate with separate payment processors.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focuses on donor management rather than event fundraising
Little Green Light doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual data entry to track attendees.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with transaction fees that reduce campaign proceeds
Little Green Light doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional software to run peer-to-peer fundraising events.
Auctions
No auction functionality - would require separate platform integration for fundraising events
Little Green Light doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality - primarily designed for traditional donor cultivation
Little Green Light doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants.
Online store
No e-commerce or merchandise sales features - limited to donation processing
Little Green Light doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Bloomerang doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor tracking with gift history, notes, and reporting. Good for established nonprofits with complex donor relationships and data.
Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Offers pledge management and donor communication history in an easy-to-use interface.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email tools included, but limited templates and automation. Many nonprofits need additional email marketing software for campaigns.
Provides basic email functionality with templates and contact segmentation, but limited automation features compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.
Payment Processing
Bloomerang integrates with third-party processors like Stripe. You'll pay processing fees plus Bloomerang's monthly subscription costs.
Bloomerang integrates with third-party processors like Stripe. You'll pay processing fees plus Bloomerang's monthly subscription costs.

Payment methods
Limited credit cards through third-party add-ons only
No payment processing - donor tracking only
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Available through third-party integrations only, not built-in processing
Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor database system without built-in payment processing capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
Not supported - Little Green Light doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and tracking, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - Little Green Light is donor management software without mobile payment processing functionality

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.9/5 Unlimited Support
Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
Little Green Light offers tiered support based on subscription level
Phone Support / Office Hours Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only Tiered support based on subscription level with business hours phone access