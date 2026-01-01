Bloomerang VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
1%
Card fees + 1% platform cut
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
2.15% + $0.30
per donation for USA credit/debit cards; 0% + $0.30 per ACH bank transfer. Canada: 2.2% + $0.30 for registered charities (domestic Visa/MC). Australia: 1.4% + $0.30 AUD (domestic Visa/MC), 1.75% + $0.30 AUD (AMEX domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 AUD (international), 0% + $0.50 AUD (BECS Direct Debit). New Zealand: 2.5% + $0.30 NZD (domestic Visa/MC), 2.7% + $0.30 NZD (AMEX), 2.9% + $0.30 NZD (international)
Platform fees
1%
fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
$0
No platform fees beyond subscription - no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly minimums or hidden fees
$0
Free tier for 10 donations/mo; 75 donations/mo: $15/mo; 200 donations/mo: $32/mo; 500 donations/mo: $69/mo; 1,000 donations/mo: $115/mo; 1,500 donations/mo: $179/mo; Unlimited donations/mo: $239/mo
Value for money
4.6
4.5

Features
4.6/5
Strong donor management with built-in email. Requires setup time for customization.
4.5/5
Basic giving tools. Needs separate software for email, ticketing, and memberships.
Donations
Strong donation tracking and donor management with automated receipts and donor communication tools
Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.
Ticketing
Not available - Bloomerang focuses on donor relationships rather than event ticketing
Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual attendee management processes.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with donor engagement features and campaign tracking
Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising efforts.
Auctions
Not available - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and doesn't offer auction functionality
Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
Not available - Bloomerang doesn't include raffle or lottery management features
Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
Not available - Bloomerang is built for donor management, not e-commerce or merchandise sales
Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Bloomerang focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues and engagement tracking.
Planning Center offers basic member directory features through People, but lacks dedicated membership management tools like automated renewals or tiered membership levels that nonprofits typically need.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with giving history tracking. Wealth screening and major gift prospect identification included in higher tiers.
Planning Center People provides contact management and basic giving tracking, but focuses more on church management than comprehensive donor relationship building and stewardship workflows.
Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email tools for donor communications and newsletters. Templates available but customization options are basic.
Planning Center doesn't include email marketing capabilities. You'll need to export contact data and use a separate email platform, creating extra work and potential data sync issues.
Payment Processing
Accepts donations through integrated payment processors. Transaction fees apply on top of monthly software costs.
Accepts donations through integrated payment processors. Transaction fees apply on top of monthly software costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level
Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Bloomerang has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — access level varies by plan tier Church management support with live chat and phone help — support access limited by pricing plan