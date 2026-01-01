Bloomerang VS Pro Don

Bloomerang and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Bloomerang VS Pro Don: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Processing fees
Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
ProDon: 0.25% Competitive rate (specific percentage not disclosed). Transaction fee discounts based on plan: Explorer - competitive rate, Collaborator - discount, Leader - 0.50% discount, Ambassador - 0.75% discount, Visionary - 1% discount. Third-party payment processing via Paysafe.

Platform fees
Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
ProDon: N/A Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).

Monthly fees
Bloomerang: N/A No pricing information available
ProDon: $168 per month Starting from per month (includes cloud hosting + online forms platform). Plans: Explorer (5,000 files max), Collaborator (10,000 files max), Leader (100,000 files max), Ambassador (250,000 files max), Visionary (Infinite files). Exact pricing requires quote.

Value for money
Bloomerang: 4.6
ProDon: 3.0
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.6/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Intuitive donor database. Strong CRM with built-in email and gift tracking. Minimal setup needed.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.0/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Comprehensive donor tools but steep learning curve. Requires manual setup and extra fees for payments.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than donation processing. Limited online giving tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No event ticketing capabilities. Bloomerang is primarily a donor database, not an event management platform.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need to use separate ticketing platforms and manually sync attendee data.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Some integration options but not a core strength of the platform.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run crowdfunding or peer campaigns.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No auction management capabilities. Bloomerang doesn't support silent or live auction functionality.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No raffle or lottery management features. This falls outside Bloomerang's donor management focus.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection processes.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No e-commerce or online store functionality. Bloomerang doesn't handle product sales or merchandise.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate e-commerce platforms for merchandise sales.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like renewal automation or member-specific communications.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Strong donor database with gift tracking, relationship management, and detailed donor profiles. Includes wealth screening and prospect research tools for major gift identification.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon provides comprehensive donor tracking with detailed gift history, pledges, and reporting but has a steep learning curve.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Built-in email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated thank-you messages. Creates targeted campaigns based on giving history and donor preferences.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">ProDon includes basic email functionality but lacks advanced segmentation, automation, and modern email design templates.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations through integrated payment partners with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts and pledge management for ongoing donor commitments.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations through integrated payment partners with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts and pledge management for ongoing donor commitments.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Payment methods
Bloomerang: Donor management only - no payment processing
ProDon: CRM software without built-in payments

Credit Card Payments
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon is donor management software without built-in payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer digital wallet payment options

ACH / Bank Transfers
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon doesn't provide mobile payment processing capabilities
Customer Support
Bloomerang: 4.6/5
ProDon: 3.0/5 Unlimited Support
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
ProDon: ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours Webinars
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon: ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
Bloomerang: Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon: ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation

Email
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides live chat support during business hours comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Bloomerang: Support access depends on plan level with tiered help for different subscription tiers
ProDon: Support limited by subscription tier with restricted access based on plan level src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support limited by subscription tier with restricted access based on plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over ProDon?

Why Zeffy over Bloomerang and ProDon?

Why choose Zeffy over Bloomerang and ProDon if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep 100% of donations instead of paying monthly fees

Bloomerang and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.

🧰

Get complete fundraising tools, not just donor tracking

Bloomerang and ProDon focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one place.

🤝

Access real support when you need it most

Bloomerang and ProDon offer limited support tiers based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and ProDon

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Bloomerang or ProDon for donor management?

Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools with zero fees. While Bloomerang and ProDon charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees, Zeffy covers everything from donor tracking to online donations at no cost to your organization.

How does Zeffy's donor database compare to traditional CRM platforms?

Zeffy combines donor management with actual fundraising capabilities in one platform. Unlike Bloomerang or ProDon that focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you manage relationships and collect donations seamlessly without paying subscription or processing fees.

Can Zeffy handle everything Bloomerang and ProDon do, but without the costs?

Yes, Zeffy tracks donor relationships, manages recurring gifts, and sends automated thank-you emails just like traditional CRMs. Plus, you get event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising that most donor management platforms charge extra for.

How does Zeffy save nonprofits money compared to Bloomerang and ProDon?

Zeffy eliminates all fees that eat into your donations. While Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, and ProDon stacks monthly subscription fees on top of processing fees, Zeffy covers everything at zero cost to your organization.

What donor management features does Zeffy offer that Bloomerang and ProDon charge extra for?

Zeffy includes donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, recurring gift management, and detailed donor profiles just like traditional CRMs. Plus you get integrated fundraising tools like event ticketing and online stores that other platforms charge separately for.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

