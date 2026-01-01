Bloomerang and Veracross help schools track donors and manage fundraising campaigns, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Veracross
💸
Bloomerang and Veracross charge monthly subscription fees before you even raise a dollar. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
💳
Bloomerang and Veracross focus on donor tracking but require separate payment tools for online giving. Zeffy handles both donor management and secure payment processing in one place.
🤝
Bloomerang and Veracross offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation. You get the same donor tracking and relationship tools without losing money to fees.
Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit donor management at zero cost, while Veracross charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift and is designed for schools. Our platform focuses specifically on nonprofit donor relationships without the complexity.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management in one free platform. Unlike competitors that charge fees for both services, you get complete donor tracking, payment processing, and relationship management at zero cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost, while Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation. You get donor tracking, relationship tools, and payment processing without losing money to fees.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, while Veracross is designed for schools and charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift. You get dedicated nonprofit tools without the complexity or costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
