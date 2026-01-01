Bloomerang VS Veracross

Veracross

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available Pre-filled donation forms - Bloomerang: Yes; Veracross: Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Bloomerang: 1% - Card fees and platform cut apply
Veracross: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees - Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH; Veracross: 2.85% plus 30 cents per transaction for credit card; ACH payments are free

Platform fees - Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang; Veracross: $55 Contract fee for 10 payment plans; lower or no fees for other payment options

Monthly fees - Bloomerang: N/A - No pricing information available; Veracross: N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money - Bloomerang: 4.6; Veracross: N/A

Features
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 - Powerful donor tracking, but steep learning curve for small teams
Veracross: 3.9/5 - Built for schools, not nonprofits. Requires workarounds and manual data entry

Donations - Bloomerang: Focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than donation processing. Limited online giving tools. Veracross: Focuses on donor management and tracking rather than payment processing. You'll likely need third-party payment tools for online giving. Ticketing - Bloomerang: No event ticketing capabilities. Primarily a donor database, not an event management platform. Veracross: Doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to connect attendees to donor records. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Bloomerang: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Focus remains on donor relationship management rather than campaign creation. Veracross: Lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate P2P software and manual work to import supporter data into your donor database. Auctions - Bloomerang: No auction functionality available. Tracks donors but doesn't facilitate auction events or bidding. Veracross: Doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records. Raffles - Bloomerang: No raffle or lottery functionality. This donor management system doesn't include fundraising event tools. Veracross: Doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your donor system. Online store - Bloomerang: No e-commerce or online store features. Specializes in donor data, not product sales. Veracross: Doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to connect sales to donor profiles. Memberships - Bloomerang: Offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like renewal automation or member-specific communication tools. Veracross: Focuses on school enrollment and student records rather than nonprofit membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues or community building. Donor Management/CRM - Bloomerang: Excels at donor relationship management with robust tracking, reporting, and analytics. However, the interface can feel overwhelming for small nonprofits with basic needs. Veracross: Built for student information systems, not donor relationships. Missing fundraising tools, gift tracking, and donor stewardship capabilities nonprofits need. Emails & Newsletter - Bloomerang: Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans and can be complex to set up. Veracross: Basic communication tools for school announcements and parent updates. Lacks nonprofit-specific email templates and donor engagement features. Payment Processing - Bloomerang: Integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees for donation processing. Veracross: Integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees for donation processing. Lacks nonprofit-specific email templates and donor engagement features.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Bloomerang integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees for donation processing.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Bloomerang integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees for donation processing.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Bloomerang: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Veracross: No payment processing - requires third-party tools

Credit Card Payments - Bloomerang: Not supported - focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing; Veracross: Not supported - is a school information system, not a payment platform

Apple Pay & Google Pay - Bloomerang: Not supported - focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing; Veracross: Not supported - doesn't offer payment processing capabilities

ACH / Bank Transfers - Bloomerang: Not supported - focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing; Veracross: Not supported - focuses on school management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App - Bloomerang: Not supported - focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing; Veracross: Not supported - designed for school administration, not mobile payments

Customer Support
Bloomerang: 4.6/5
Veracross: 3.9/5 Unlimited Support - Bloomerang: Offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited; Veracross: Offers tiered support based on subscription level

Phone Support / Office Hours - Bloomerang: Provides phone support during standard business hours; Veracross: Provides phone support during standard business hours Webinars - Bloomerang: Offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users; Veracross: Offers training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center - Bloomerang: Maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides; Veracross: Maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email - Bloomerang: Provides live chat support during business hours; Veracross: Provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Bloomerang: Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — access level depends on your plan; Veracross: General education platform support with tiered access based on subscription level class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Veracross provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — access level depends on your plan</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">General education platform support with tiered access based on subscription level</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>