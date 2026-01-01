Bloomerang VS Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
Bloomerang: 1% Card fees and platform cut
Zoho CRM: $20/user/month plus add-on costs
Processing fees
Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); per transaction for ACH
Zoho CRM: N/A - No pricing information available
Platform fees
Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Zoho CRM: $0 - No platform fees
Monthly fees
Bloomerang: N/A - No pricing information available
Zoho CRM: $105/user/month - Flexible User Pricing billed monthly or annually. All Employee Pricing also available.
Value for money
Bloomerang: 4.6
Zoho CRM: 4.3

Features
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 - Built for nonprofits. Donor tracking, email, and giving history all in one place. Minimal setup needed.
Zoho CRM: 4.3/5 - General CRM requiring custom setup. Needs third-party tools for donations, ticketing, and email campaigns.
Donations
Bloomerang: Tracks donor data and giving history but charges processing fees on every donation
Zoho CRM: Basic donation tracking through custom fields and workflows, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing for nonprofits.
Ticketing
Bloomerang: No event ticketing features - you'll need a separate platform for selling event tickets
Zoho CRM: No event ticketing system. You'd need third-party ticketing tools and manual processes to sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Bloomerang: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization and setup complexity
Zoho CRM: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need external platforms and manual processes to track supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
Bloomerang: No auction management capabilities - you'll need additional software for silent or live auctions
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders.
Raffles
Bloomerang: No raffle management tools - requires third-party integration for running raffles
Zoho CRM: No raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants and winners.
Online store
Bloomerang: No built-in online store functionality for selling merchandise or products
Zoho CRM: No built-in ecommerce. You'd need third-party integrations and custom workflows to track nonprofit merchandise sales.
Memberships
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals, member portals, or tiered membership levels that many nonprofits need.
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM lacks built-in membership management features. You'd need to create custom fields and workflows to track member status, renewals, and benefits manually.
Donor Management/CRM
Bloomerang: Bloomerang excels at donor management with comprehensive donor profiles, gift tracking, relationship mapping, and robust reporting. Built specifically for nonprofits with features like donor retention analytics and engagement scoring.
Zoho CRM: Strong contact management with custom fields and pipeline tracking. However, lacks nonprofit-specific features like gift acknowledgments, donor stewardship tools, and fundraising analytics.
Emails & Newsletter
Bloomerang: Bloomerang includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation capabilities, allowing nonprofits to send newsletters and targeted campaigns directly from their donor database.
Zoho CRM: Basic email campaigns available through Zoho Campaigns integration, but requires separate subscription and setup. Limited nonprofit-specific templates and donor segmentation options.
Payment Processing
Bloomerang: Bloomerang integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees. Online donation forms are available but customization options are limited compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Zoho CRM: Bloomerang integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees. Online donation forms are available but customization options are limited compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.

Payment methods
Bloomerang: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Zoho CRM: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Zoho CRM: Not supported - Zoho CRM is a contact management system without built-in payment features
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Zoho CRM: Not supported - Zoho CRM doesn't include payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Zoho CRM: Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on contact management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Zoho CRM: Not supported - Zoho CRM is designed for donor relationships, not payment collection

Customer Support
Bloomerang: 4.6/5
Zoho CRM: 4.3/5
Unlimited Support
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM offers limited support based on plan tier - higher plans get priority support
Phone Support / Office Hours
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Webinars
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Bloomerang: Bloomerang has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM has an extensive help center with articles, guides, and documentation
Email
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Bloomerang: Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — but access varies by plan tier
Zoho CRM: General business support with plan-gated access — priority help reserved for higher-tier users