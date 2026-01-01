Bloomerang and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Bloomerang VS Zoho CRM
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, so you can track relationships and collect gifts in one place without losing money to platform costs.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools at zero cost, while donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy includes built-in auction, raffle, and ticketing tools alongside donor management, eliminating the need for separate platforms and manual data entry.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one place without eating into your fundraising dollars.
Unlike Zoho CRM's $20/user/month plus add-ons, Zeffy is completely free with built-in donation forms and payment processing. Zoho requires third-party tools for donations and events, while Zeffy handles everything nonprofits need in one platform.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor tracking. You get event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles all at zero cost. Bloomerang and Zoho require separate tools and additional fees for these fundraising activities.
Traditional donor management tools like Bloomerang and Zoho CRM focus only on tracking relationships but charge fees or require expensive add-ons for actual fundraising. Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% platform cuts on every donation, while Zoho CRM costs $20/user/month plus add-ons for basic features. Zeffy offers complete donor management and fundraising tools at zero cost, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
