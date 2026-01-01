Bluefire Giving and Cheddar Up help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Cheddar Up
💸
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and Cheddar Up takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🎯
Bluefire Giving lacks auctions and raffles, Cheddar Up has no peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need for successful fundraising.
🤝
Bluefire Giving and Cheddar Up offer email support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and Cheddar Up takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps your full fundraising impact intact through optional donor contributions.
Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need it, not just business hours. Unlike Bluefire's limited business-hour support or Cheddar Up's event-focused assistance, our team understands nonprofit needs and provides dedicated help for your mission.
Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Bluefire and Cheddar Up lack these features or charge extra fees, limiting your fundraising potential and eating into donations.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while Cheddar Up takes processing fees from every donation plus monthly charges.
With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. Other platforms automatically deduct fees from every gift, reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript