Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Fundraise Up
Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up focus only on donations, requiring separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores.
Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to all users, whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction charges. While Bluefire Giving costs $49/month plus card fees and Fundraise Up charges processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations through optional donor contributions.
Unlike Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform. You get everything you need without paying monthly fees or juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. Competitors like Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up limit support by subscription tier and business hours, often requiring higher-paid plans for phone support.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or platform charges. Bluefire Giving costs $49/month plus card fees, while Fundraise Up takes 4% of every donation plus processing fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Bluefire Giving and Fundraise Up that only handle donations, you get all fundraising tools without monthly fees or multiple software subscriptions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
