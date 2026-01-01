FundScrip

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
$49/month - card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.60% + $0.42 - Credit/Debit per transaction; lower E-Check (ACH) rate also available
Processing fees: 2.5% - of order total deducted from donations; EFT, Online Bill Payment free; Wire Transfer $14.00 (Groups only); Cheque via BMO in-branch deposit up to $2 per deposit (Groups only); Returned/Rejected Payments $20.00
Platform fees: N/A - Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees
Monthly fees: $49/month - $10/month minimum
Monthly fees: $0 - FundScrip is free to join for Groups and Supporters with no monthly fees

Features
4/5 - Donation-focused platform with basic setup, but limited beyond giving
3/5 - Gift card fundraising specialist; requires multiple tools for complete nonprofit needs
Donations: Accept donations with processing fees that reduce your funds - basic donation forms without advanced customization options
Donations: FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than direct donations. Limited options for one-time or recurring donation campaigns. Ticketing: No event ticketing platform - Bluefire Giving doesn't handle ticket sales for fundraising events or galas
Ticketing: FundScrip doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events and galas. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - basic campaign setup without robust supporter engagement features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: FundScrip doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages for your cause. Auctions: No auction capabilities - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction tools for fundraising events
Auctions: FundScrip doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions for your nonprofit. Raffles: No raffle management system - you'll need separate tools to run raffles and prize drawings for your organization
Raffles: FundScrip doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffle campaigns and manage ticket sales. Online store: No online store functionality - Bluefire Giving doesn't provide e-commerce tools for selling merchandise or products
Online store: FundScrip specializes in gift card sales as fundraising, but doesn't offer a full online store for selling nonprofit merchandise or products.
Memberships: Bluefire Giving offers basic membership tracking through their donor database, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communication tools.
Memberships: FundScrip doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Donor Management/CRM: Provides donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic reporting. Integrates with Ministry Brands ecosystem for churches and faith-based organizations. Donor Management/CRM: FundScrip provides basic donor tracking but lacks advanced CRM features like donor segmentation and engagement history.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic donor communication. No advanced segmentation or newsletter design tools. Emails & Newsletter: FundScrip lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party software to communicate with supporters and donors.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and recurring giving options. Payment Processing: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and recurring giving options.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Gift card purchases only, no direct donation payments
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts and processes credit card donations directly from nonprofit websites
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases from retailers, not direct credit card donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - No mention of mobile wallet payment options on their platform
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - FundScrip's model doesn't include digital wallet payment options for donations
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for online donations
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Bluefire Giving is web-based donation system without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - FundScrip doesn't offer in-person payment processing or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
Unlimited Support: Bluefire Giving provides limited support during standard business hours only Unlimited Support: FundScrip limits support to business hours with response delays during peak times
Phone Support / Office Hours: Bluefire Giving offers phone support during regular business hours for urgent issues Phone Support / Office Hours: FundScrip offers phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars: Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars for new users and platform updates Webinars: FundScrip offers occasional training sessions for fundraising coordinators
Help Center: Bluefire Giving has a basic help center with FAQs and setup guides for common questions Help Center: FundScrip maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs
Email: Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup Email: FundScrip provides email support for technical questions and account assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours with basic help resources Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Business hours support with delays during peak times and limited resources