Bluefire Giving focuses on online donations while FundScrip offers gift card fundraising, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Fund Scrip
💰
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and FundScrip takes a cut of every gift card purchase. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Bluefire Giving only handles basic donations, and FundScrip just does gift cards. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, and more in one place.
📞
Bluefire Giving and FundScrip limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers direct donations, events, and fundraising campaigns without the complexity of gift card programs. Unlike FundScrip's 2.5% fees on every purchase, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Bluefire Giving costs $49/month plus processing fees, which can add up to hundreds in annual costs that could go to your mission instead.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, while Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card processing fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping more funds for your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through multiple channels including live chat, email, and phone. Unlike FundScrip's delayed responses during peak times, our team is ready to help when you need it most.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one platform. Both competitors require separate tools for these activities, creating extra costs and complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
