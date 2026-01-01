Bluefire Giving VS Givelify

Givelify

Pricing

$49/month
card fees per gift

N/A
No pricing information available

Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
per transaction; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction

2.9% + $0.30
per donation for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 per donation for American Express

Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)

N/A
None (included in processing fees)

Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription + $10/month minimum

N/A
No pricing information available

Value for money
N/A

5.0

Features

N/A
Requires setup time and separate tools for auctions, ticketing, and donor management.

4.8/5
Mobile-first giving with text-to-give, but still needs external tools for ticketing and email.

Donations
Bluefire Giving offers basic donation processing with limited customization options and higher processing fees that eat into your fundraising budget.

Givelify focuses on mobile-first donation processing with text-to-give capabilities and recurring donation management for churches and nonprofits.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to find and pay for a separate platform to sell tickets for your fundraising events. Givelify doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing platforms to sell tickets for fundraising events or programs.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with basic campaign setup and minimal supporter engagement features.

Givelify offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages for your organization's campaigns.

Auctions
No auction functionality - you'll need to use additional tools if you want to run silent or live auctions for your organization.

Givelify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available - missing out on this popular fundraising method that many nonprofits rely on.

Givelify doesn't support raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store
No built-in online store features - can't sell merchandise or products to support your cause through their platform.

Givelify doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate platforms to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships
Bluefire Giving doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member data and renewals.

Givelify focuses on one-time and recurring donations but doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools or member portal features.

Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking with basic contact info and giving history. Missing advanced segmentation and relationship management tools.

Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking, but limited CRM features compared to full nonprofit management platforms.

Emails & Newsletter
Basic email receipts and thank-you messages only. No newsletter tools or donor communication features for ongoing engagement.

No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to integrate with separate email platforms to communicate with donors.

Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional costs for ACH payments and international transactions.

Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional costs for ACH payments and international transactions.

Payment methods

Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile wallets

Credit cards, ACH, and mobile wallets covered

Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card donations directly from nonprofit websites since 2008

Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - No mention of mobile wallet payment options on their platform

Yes - Supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and nonprofits

Yes - Supports bank transfers and ACH payments for donations

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bluefire Giving is a web-based donation system without mobile tap features

Yes - Offers mobile app with tap-to-pay functionality for in-person giving

Customer Support

N/A

4.8/5

Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving limits support to business hours with response times varying by support tier

Givelify does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on plan level

Phone Support / Office Hours
Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for premium account holders

Givelify offers phone support during business hours for premium plan users

Webinars
Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates

Givelify provides occasional training webinars for organizations using their platform

Help Center
Bluefire Giving maintains a basic help center with articles covering common donation platform questions

Givelify maintains a help center with articles and FAQs for common questions

Email
Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup

Givelify offers email support through their help center contact form

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Phone and email support during business hours, with premium features for higher-tier accounts

Support access varies by plan level, with phone help limited to premium users only