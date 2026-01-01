Bluefire Giving and iDonate both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS i Donate
💸
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, while iDonate takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Bluefire Giving and iDonate focus only on donations, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy handles everything in one system.
💬
Bluefire Giving and iDonate limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction fees, or hidden costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and iDonate takes transaction fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your pocket where they belong.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone - no restrictions based on your plan or business hours only. Unlike Bluefire and iDonate's limited business-hour support, our team is here when you need us most.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost. Bluefire and iDonate focus only on basic donations, requiring you to pay for additional tools elsewhere.
With Bluefire's $49/month plus card fees and iDonate's $99/month plus 4% transaction fees, you could save thousands annually. Zeffy is 100% free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform. Bluefire and iDonate only handle basic donations, forcing you to pay for separate tools elsewhere.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript