Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$49/month - card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees: 2.60% + $0.42 per transaction for credit and debit; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
vs. 5.59% + $0.30/transaction for bank cards; Amex: 6.5% + $0.30/transaction; ACH: 3.5% + $0.25/transaction (via CardConnect). Alternatively, 4% + $0.30 per transaction on average

Platform fees: N/A - Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
vs. N/A - 4% platform fee per transaction (included in processing)

Monthly fees: $49/month subscription plus $10/month minimum
vs. $99/month Starting price for Build Plan; Optimize Plan: $129/month (starting at); Starter Package: pricing not specified

Value for money: N/A vs. 3.9

Features
Rating: N/A/5 – Donation-focused platform with limited features; requires multiple integrations for events and fundraising tools.
Rating: 3.9/5 – Basic donation and peer-to-peer tools, but needs separate software for ticketing, auctions, and email marketing.

Donations: Donation forms and recurring giving with payment processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue vs. iDonate provides online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic customization features for nonprofit fundraising campaigns.

Ticketing: No event ticketing system - requires integration with third-party platforms for event management vs. iDonate doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to sell tickets and manage event attendance. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with limited customization options for your supporters' campaigns vs. iDonate offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create personal fundraising pages and share campaigns with their networks to raise money for your cause.

Auctions: No auction capabilities - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction tools for fundraising events vs. iDonate doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters. Raffles: No raffle management features - you'll need additional tools to run raffle fundraisers vs. iDonate doesn't provide raffle management features. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to sell tickets and manage drawings. Online store: No online store functionality - you'll need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products vs. iDonate doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to track merchandise sales and inventory. Memberships: Bluefire Giving offers basic recurring donation setup for membership programs, but lacks dedicated membership management tools and automated renewal communications vs. iDonate offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools like member portals or tiered benefits tracking.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor database with contact information and giving history. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tracking or analytics. vs. Basic donor tracking and reporting features, but limited customization options for managing complex donor relationships and engagement history.

Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns. vs. No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party services and manage donor communications separately.

Payment Processing: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports major credit cards and ACH payments with basic fraud protection. vs. Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports major credit cards and ACH payments with basic fraud protection.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, missing digital wallets and ACH vs. Most payment types, but no tap-to-pay for events

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts and processes credit card gifts directly from nonprofit websites vs. Yes - accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not mentioned in available information vs. Yes - supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and nonprofits vs. Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality mentioned for this church-focused platform vs. Not supported - no dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app functionality

Customer Support
N/A vs. 3.9/5 Unlimited Support: Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance vs. iDonate limits support to business hours only

Phone Support / Office Hours: Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers vs. iDonate offers phone support during standard business hours

Webinars: Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users vs. iDonate provides occasional training webinars for platform users

Help Center: Bluefire Giving maintains a knowledge base with articles covering donation setup and platform features vs. iDonate maintains a help center with articles and guides

Email: Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier vs. iDonate offers email support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users vs. Business hours only support with phone access available