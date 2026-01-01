Bluefire Giving VS Network for Good

Network for Good

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
$49/month - card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.60% + $0.42 per transaction for Credit/Debit; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
3% - Flat fee per transaction on branded fundraising pages. 5% fee on donations made through NFG Give site. Some partner sites (e.g., Charity Navigator) may have additional processing fees.
Platform fees: N/A - Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: $49/month - Subscription plus $10/month minimum
$100-$400/month - Pricing varies by plan and contact volume; billed annually.
Value for money: N/A
4.4

Features
Donations: Full donation management with customizable forms, recurring gifts, and donor communication tools
Network for Good offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional monthly platform fees for advanced features.
Ticketing: Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer event ticketing
Network for Good doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need to use separate ticketing software and manually sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with social sharing and team fundraising features
Network for Good offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees for advanced campaign features.
Auctions: Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction functionality
ActiveCampaign doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to follow up with bidders via email.
Raffles: Not available - Bluefire Giving doesn't include raffle or lottery management features
Network for Good doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor management processes.
Online store: Not available - Bluefire Giving specializes in donations rather than e-commerce functionality
Network for Good doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Bluefire Giving doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Network for Good doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or manage memberships manually through spreadsheets.
Donor Management/CRM: Includes donor tracking and basic reporting features. However, advanced segmentation and communication tools require higher-tier plans.
Solid donor tracking and reporting features. Includes donor profiles, giving history, and basic analytics to help you understand your supporter base and giving patterns.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email tools available but limited customization options. Most nonprofits need additional email marketing software for campaigns.
Basic email tools available but limited customization options. No advanced segmentation features, making it harder to send targeted messages to different donor groups.
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation dollars.
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation dollars.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no mobile wallets or bank transfers
Most payment types, but no in-person tap-to-pay app
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit cards through secure online donation forms
Yes - accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - No mention of mobile wallet payment options
Yes - supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing only
Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for donations
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile app or tap-to-pay functionality available
No - does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
N/A 4.4/5
Unlimited Support: Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription tier, with premium support available for higher-tier plans
Network for Good provides tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access for all users Phone Support / Office Hours: Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan subscribers only
Network for Good offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan subscribers
Webinars: Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users
Network for Good provides training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit fundraising best practices
Help Center: Bluefire Giving maintains a basic help center with articles covering donation setup and basic troubleshooting
Network for Good maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for their donation platform
Email: Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
Network for Good offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier — phone help limited to premium subscribers only
Tiered support based on subscription level — premium features require higher-cost plans