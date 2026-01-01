Bluefire Giving and Network for Good both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Network for Good
🪙
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per gift. Network for Good takes 2.9% + $0.30 plus platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Both platforms charge extra for raffles, auctions, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything you need for fundraising campaigns without hidden costs or add-on fees.
💬
Bluefire Giving and Network for Good limit support to business hours and premium tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users, whenever you need help.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while Network for Good costs $100-$400/month plus 3-5% per donation. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy offers everything you need in one platform: donations, events, memberships, raffles, and online stores at zero cost. Other platforms charge fees and require multiple tools. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and Network for Good takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no cost, while Bluefire and Network for Good limit support based on subscription tiers. You get direct access to our team without paying premium plan fees. We're here to help your nonprofit succeed, not upsell you.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers at zero cost. Bluefire only processes credit cards, while Network for Good charges fees on all payment types. More payment options mean more donations for your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript