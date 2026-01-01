RaiseDonors

Donations Platforms Features

Simple Online Donation Forms

One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link

Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets

Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing

$49/month
card fees per gift

N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
per transaction; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction

2.9% + $0.30
per transaction; Amex: 3.5% + $0.30; ACH (USA only): 1% + $0.50; recurring transactions via Legacy Stripe: additional 0.50%

Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)

1.5%
per transaction; Legacy RaiseDonors Pro: custom rate per customer; Virtuous Payments users: no platform/app fees

Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription + $10/month minimum

$99
per user per month (starting price)

Value for money
N/A

0.0

Features

N/A/5
Rating: N/A/5 – Donation-focused platform with basic donor tracking. Setup requires configuration time and learning curve. N/A/5
Rating: N/A/5 – Simple donation campaigns with limited features. Requires third-party tools for ticketing, auctions, and memberships. Donations
Accept one-time and recurring gifts through customizable forms with donor management tools

Accepts online donations with processing fees that reduce your fundraising total. Limited customization for donation forms. Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focused solely on donation processing

No event ticketing system. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual coordination for event management. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization options

Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization options. Supporters can create simple fundraising pages for your cause. Auctions
No auction functionality - donations platform only

RaiseDonors doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidders. Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available

No raffle or contest features. You'd need separate tools and manual processes to run raffles and track ticket sales. Online store
No e-commerce or merchandise selling features

No e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products for your cause. Memberships
Bluefire Giving offers basic membership tracking through their donor database, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals, member-only content access, or tiered membership levels that many nonprofits need.

RaiseDonors focuses on donation campaigns and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring member dues or benefits tracking.

Donor Management/CRM
Provides donor database with contact information, giving history, and basic reporting. Includes some donor communication tools, but lacks advanced features like donor journey mapping, engagement scoring, or sophisticated analytics. Provides donor tracking and basic contact management, but lacks the depth of relationship management tools nonprofits need for long-term engagement.

Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. Lacks robust newsletter creation tools, audience segmentation, or automated email campaigns that help nonprofits stay connected with supporters. Limited email capabilities focused on donor thank-you messages and basic campaign updates, not full newsletter management.

Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports major credit cards and ACH payments, but fees can add up quickly for smaller nonprofits with limited budgets. Processes donations with standard transaction fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports major credit cards and ACH payments, but fees can add up quickly for smaller nonprofits with limited budgets.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Credit cards only, missing modern payment options

Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees passed to donors or absorbed by organization
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not clearly specified - Digital wallet support not prominently featured in their offerings
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry methods

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and ministries
Not supported - RaiseDonors focuses on credit card processing only

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bluefire Giving is web-based donation platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support

N/A

N/A Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription tier with premium plans receiving priority assistance
RaiseDonors limits support based on plan tier and response times

Phone Support / Office Hours Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier subscription plans only
RaiseDonors offers phone support during business hours for premium plans

Webinars Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users
RaiseDonors offers periodic training webinars for fundraising best practices

Help Center
Bluefire Giving maintains a basic help center with articles covering donation setup and basic troubleshooting RaiseDonors maintains a help center with articles and setup guides

Email
Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier RaiseDonors provides email support for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with priority help for higher-paying users Support limited by subscription level with phone help only on premium plans