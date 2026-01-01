Bluefire Giving and RaiseDonors help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Raise Donors
💯
Bluefire Giving and RaiseDonors charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🧰
Bluefire Giving and RaiseDonors only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and memberships without extra software or fees.
💬
Bluefire Giving and RaiseDonors limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for every organization.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation. Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, while RaiseDonors takes $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save over $1,000 annually with Zeffy.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and even tap-to-pay through our mobile app. Unlike Bluefire Giving and RaiseDonors that limit payment options, we give your donors flexibility to give how they prefer.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees, transaction fees, or hidden costs. While Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees and RaiseDonors takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps your entire donation amount.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. Unlike competitors that limit support by subscription tier or charge extra for phone help, we're here when you need us without additional fees.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Most competitors focus only on donations or charge extra for additional features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript