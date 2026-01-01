Bluefire Giving serves churches with 3% fees on cards and 1% on ACH, while Streamlabs Charity focuses on livestream fundraising for creators. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar goes directly to your mission instead of processing costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Streamlabs Charity
💰
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus 3% on cards and 1% on ACH. Streamlabs Charity takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Bluefire Giving lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Streamlabs Charity misses ticketing and memberships. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
🛟
Bluefire Giving limits support by plan tier. Streamlabs Charity offers basic business hours help. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and Streamlabs is designed for streamers. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy, plus get dedicated nonprofit support and tools made for your mission.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Bluefire costs $49/month plus 3% card fees, while Streamlabs takes processing fees too. With Zeffy, more money goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support from nonprofit experts who understand your daily challenges. Bluefire limits support by plan tier, and Streamlabs has limited hours with no nonprofit expertise. Our team knows nonprofits because we serve only nonprofits.
Zeffy provides complete donor profiles, automated thank-you messages, and detailed giving history built for nonprofits. Bluefire's CRM is designed for churches, not general nonprofits, while Streamlabs focuses on streamers with basic donor tracking. Zeffy helps you build lasting relationships with supporters.
Zeffy is the only platform built exclusively for nonprofits with zero fees. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus processing fees and Streamlabs takes transaction fees, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated. Plus, you get nonprofit-specific tools like event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
