Bluefire Giving and TotalGiving both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Totalgiving
Bluefire Giving and Totalgiving charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Bluefire Giving and Totalgiving focus only on donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and memberships in one platform.
Bluefire Giving and Totalgiving limit support by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no extra cost.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero fees, while Bluefire charges $49/month plus card processing fees that reduce your funds. You get the same secure donation processing without losing money to monthly subscriptions or transaction costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Unlike competitors that restrict phone support to premium plans, we help every nonprofit succeed regardless of their budget or subscription tier.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit beyond just donations - including ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All with zero platform fees, so you keep every dollar raised while accessing tools that would normally cost hundreds monthly.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus transaction fees, we believe every dollar you raise should go to your cause, not platform costs.
Zeffy covers all payment processing costs so you keep 100% of donations. Bluefire and Totalgiving charge 2.9% + fees on every gift, which adds up quickly and reduces your impact over time.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
