Bluefire Giving serves churches while WeFund4U focuses on teams and clubs, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS We Fund4U
🎟️
Bluefire Giving and WeFund4U take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
Bluefire Giving limits support by plan tier, and WeFund4U has delayed response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit.
💳
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and WeFund4U adds processing fees. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and WeFund4U takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds in your organization where they belong.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike Bluefire's tiered support or WeFund4U's limited business hours, our team is here when you need us most.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all at zero cost. Bluefire and WeFund4U lack these essential features, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while WeFund4U takes 5% plus processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, 100% of donations stay with your cause.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one free platform. Unlike Bluefire and WeFund4U which lack these features, you won't need multiple costly tools to run your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
