Bluefire Giving and Wonderful.org both help nonprofits collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Wonderful.org
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and Wonderful.org takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution instead of mandatory platform costs eating your budget.
Bluefire Giving lacks auctions and raffles, while Wonderful.org misses ticketing and memberships. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer in one platform built for nonprofits.
Bluefire Giving limits support to business hours with 24-48 hour delays, and Wonderful.org offers limited availability. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support whenever your donors need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free donation processing with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, which can cost small nonprofits hundreds annually. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike competitors with business-hours-only support, our team helps you succeed whenever you need assistance, not just during office hours.
Zeffy is the only platform offering truly free donation processing, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores. While others charge fees that eat into your fundraising, we're funded by voluntary donor contributions, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while Wonderful.org passes fees to donors. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Nonprofits choose Zeffy because we offer everything they need in one free platform: donations, events, stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Unlike limited competitors, Zeffy grows with your organization without hidden costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
