Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
$49/month
+ card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
per credit/debit transaction; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
1p
per transaction (for businesses)
Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
£0
(covered by corporate sponsors)
Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription + $10/month minimum
£0
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
4.3/5
Donations-focused platform with basic donor tools. Donations-focused platform with basic donor tools. Setup requires configuration time and learning curve.
4.3/5
Simple donation processor with limited features. Simple donation processor with limited features. Requires separate tools for email, ticketing, and membership management.
Donations
Accept one-time and recurring donations with customizable forms and donor management tools
Wonderful.org focuses on donation processing with basic donor management, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer event ticketing
Wonderful.org doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. Wonderful.org doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with supporter-driven donation pages
Wonderful.org offers limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but lacks the robust campaign management features nonprofits need.
Auctions
Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction functionality
Wonderful.org doesn't offer auction functionality. Wonderful.org doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
Not available - Bluefire Giving doesn't include raffle or lottery management features
Wonderful.org doesn't support raffle functionality. Wonderful.org doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.
Online store
Not available - Bluefire Giving specializes in donations rather than e-commerce functionality
Wonderful.org doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Wonderful.org doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Bluefire Giving offers basic recurring donation setup for membership programs, but lacks dedicated membership management tools like member portals, tiered benefits tracking, or automated renewal communications that many nonprofits need.
Wonderful.org focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools or recurring membership features for nonprofits.
Donor Management/CRM
Provides donor database with basic contact information and giving history. Provides donor database with basic contact information and giving history. Missing advanced features like donor journey tracking, engagement scoring, or detailed analytics that help nonprofits understand and nurture their supporter base.
Basic donor data collection but limited CRM features. Basic donor data collection but limited CRM features. No advanced donor segmentation or relationship management tools for building long-term relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. Lacks robust newsletter creation, segmentation tools, or comprehensive donor communication features that help build lasting relationships.
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate email tools to communicate with donors.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard payment fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus additional platform costs. Processes donations with standard payment fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus additional platform costs. Supports major credit cards and ACH, but fee structure can add up quickly for smaller organizations.
Processes donations with standard payment fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus additional platform costs. Supports major credit cards and ACH, but fee structure can add up quickly for smaller organizations.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no ACH or mobile payments
Corporate programs only, no direct payments
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts donations via credit cards directly from organization websites
Limited - Only processes payments through corporate partner programs, not direct credit card acceptance
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned in available information
Not supported - No direct payment processing capabilities for mobile wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and nonprofits
Not supported - Wonderful.org focuses on corporate giving programs, not direct ACH processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality mentioned for in-person giving
Not supported - Wonderful.org operates as a corporate giving platform, not a direct payment processor

Customer Support
N/A
N/A
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving limits support to business hours with response times of 24-48 hours
Wonderful.org provides standard support during business hours with response time limits
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for premium accounts only
Wonderful.org offers phone support during limited business hours for urgent issues
Webinars Webinars
Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Wonderful.org offers occasional training sessions and product updates for nonprofit users
Help Center Help Center
Bluefire Giving maintains a basic help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions
Wonderful.org maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
Email
Bluefire Giving offers Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup
Wonderful.org provides email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email support during business hours with 24-48hr response times. Email support during business hours with 24-48hr response times. Phone support limited to premium accounts only.
Standard business hours support with response time limits. Phone support available for urgent issues only.