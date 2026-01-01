Bonfire and BigCommerce help you sell merchandise online, but transaction fees can quickly add up and cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Bonfire VS Big Commerce
Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Bonfire only handles merchandise and BigCommerce requires multiple apps for donations, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise without juggling different platforms.
Bonfire and BigCommerce require design skills and technical setup. Zeffy's donation forms, raffle pages, and auction sites launch quickly so you can focus on donor relationships, not website building.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live help center access at no cost. Bonfire and BigCommerce limit support based on plan tiers and charge monthly fees for better service levels.
Zeffy handles merchandise sales with zero platform fees plus offers donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place. Bonfire charges 8% on sales while BigCommerce adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees. Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge 8% fees or monthly subscriptions plus transaction costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds.
These platforms focus on selling products, not fundraising. They lack donor management, auction tools, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You'd need multiple third-party apps and workarounds, creating complexity and extra costs that Zeffy handles natively.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, while Bonfire takes 8% on every sale and BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, but your organization keeps every dollar raised.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
