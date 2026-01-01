Bonfire and Printful help you sell custom merchandise, but their fees and setup costs can eat into your fundraising goals. Zeffy gives you everything you need to raise funds — donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Printful
👕
Bonfire takes 8% of every t-shirt sold and Printful charges per item plus shipping. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your merchandise fundraiser actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Bonfire and Printful only handle merchandise. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, events, and online stores all in one platform built for nonprofits.
🤝
Bonfire and Printful offer basic help centers and limited email support. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support with real people who understand your work.
Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support with real people who understand your mission. Unlike Bonfire's limited business hours or Printful's tiered support system, we offer comprehensive help for all your fundraising needs at zero cost.
eCommerce platforms like Bonfire and Printful only handle merchandise sales with fees and product costs. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all free, so you raise more money for your cause.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools at zero cost, while Bonflare charges 8% fees on every sale and only handles merchandise. With Zeffy, you get donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform without losing money to fees.
Printful charges product costs plus shipping for each item, adding up quickly. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. You keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes. Unlike Bonfire or Printful that focus only on selling products, Zeffy provides donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. Everything your nonprofit needs in one place, not scattered across multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript