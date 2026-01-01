Bonfire VS Springly

Springly

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management
Shopping Cart Functionality Shopping Cart Functionality Inventory Management
Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Discount Codes & Promotions
Order Management Order Management
Payment Processing Payment Processing

Pricing
8% fee on every sale
$45/month
Free tier available; paid plans start at a monthly subscription and pricing varies by plan
Processing fees
8% processing fee on additional donations (covers credit card transaction fees and administrative expenses); reduced to 3.5% for verified nonprofits
0% + $0 no processing fees on Liberty plan; paid plans charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction through Stripe or PayPal
Platform fees
$0 No platform fees
N/A No separate platform fees; processing fees are included in the transaction fees for paid plans
Monthly fees
$0 No monthly fees
$0/month Liberty plan is free; paid plans have monthly subscriptions that vary by number of contacts and plan level
Value for money
4.5
4.5

Features
3.8/5 Merchandise-focused tool. Requires separate software for donations, memberships, and email.
4.5/5 eCommerce platform built for retail. 4.5/5 eCommerce platform built for retail. Needs workarounds for nonprofit fundraising essentials.
Donations
No donation processing capabilities
Springly focuses on eCommerce rather than donations. Springly focuses on eCommerce rather than donations. You'd need to set up products as "donation items" which creates extra steps for supporters.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities
Springly can handle basic event ticketing through their eCommerce platform, but lacks nonprofit-specific event management features.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic social sharing for merchandise campaigns
Springly doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Springly doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions
No auction features available
Springly doesn't offer auction functionality. Springly doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding events.
Raffles
No raffle or contest functionality
Springly lacks raffle-specific features. Springly lacks raffle-specific features. You'd need to manually manage raffle tickets through their general eCommerce system.
Online store
Custom merchandise and apparel sales with design tools and fulfillment services
Springly provides eCommerce store functionality with product management, inventory tracking, and payment processing for selling merchandise.
Memberships
Bonfire doesn't offer membership management features. Bonfire doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Springly offers basic membership management with recurring billing and member directories, but lacks advanced features like tiered membership levels or automated member communications that many nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Bonfire tracks merchandise buyers but lacks donor management features. Bonfire tracks merchandise buyers but lacks donor management features. No donation tracking, supporter profiles, or fundraising analytics.
Springly offers basic membership management with recurring billing and member directories, but lacks advanced features like tiered membership levels or automated member communications that many nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM Bonfire tracks merchandise buyers but lacks donor management features. No donation tracking, supporter profiles, or fundraising analytics.
Basic donor tracking and contact management. Missing advanced features like donor journey mapping, giving history analysis, and automated thank-you sequences that help build stronger relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export customer data and use separate email software to stay in touch with supporters.
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on transactional messages. Limited email capabilities focused mainly on transactional messages. Lacks robust newsletter creation tools, audience segmentation, and automated email sequences that help nonprofits stay connected with supporters.
Payment Processing
Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but charges processing fees. Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but charges processing fees. No support for donations, event tickets, or other nonprofit payment needs.
Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but charges processing fees. No support for donations, event tickets, or other nonprofit payment needs.

Payment methods
Credit cards for merchandise only, no ACH or mobile payments
No payment processing - CRM only, requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit cards for merchandise purchases through their platform
Not supported - Springly is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Digital wallet payments available for merchandise checkout
Not supported - Springly doesn't offer payment processing or digital wallet integration
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bonfire focuses on custom merchandise sales, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Springly focuses on CRM and donor management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale app for in-person transactions
Not supported - Springly is web-based CRM software without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
3.8/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Bonfire limits support to business hours with response delays
Springly's support is limited by plan tier, with higher-tier plans receiving priority response times.
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Bonfire does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours
Springly offers phone support during business hours for customers on premium plans only.
Webinars Webinars
Bonfire provides occasional product training sessions for store owners
Springly provides occasional training webinars and product demos for new features and best practices.
Help Center Help Center
Bonfire maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs
Springly maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs covering platform setup and usage.
Email
Bonfire offers email support through their help center contact form Bonfire offers email support through their help center contact form
Springly offers email support through their help desk system for technical questions and account issues.
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email-only support built for merchandise sellers, not nonprofits Email-only support built for merchandise sellers, not nonprofits
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users