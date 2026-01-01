Bonfire helps you create custom merchandise campaigns and Springly offers nonprofit management with online store features, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Springly
Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and Springly charges monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your merchandise sales and fundraising actually support your mission.
Bonfire and Springly are built for businesses selling products. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, and ticketing designed for nonprofit fundraising.
Bonfire limits support to email and Springly restricts phone support to premium plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get donation processing, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform with zero fees. Bonfire and Springly focus on merchandise sales and charge fees that eat into your fundraising dollars.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, while Bonfire takes 8% on every sale and Springly starts at $45/month plus transaction fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
No. These platforms lack essential nonprofit features like donation management, donor CRM, auction tools, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need multiple separate tools, creating extra work and costs. Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one integrated platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through email, live chat, and office hours calls at no extra cost. Bonfire limits support to business hours with delays, while Springly restricts phone support to premium plans only. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed.
eCommerce platforms like Bonfire and Springly weren't built for nonprofits. They lack donation management, donor CRM, and peer-to-peer tools. Plus, their fees eat into your fundraising. You end up juggling multiple platforms and paying more for less functionality.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
