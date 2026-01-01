Bonfire and Square Online help you sell merchandise and products online, but they charge processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, manage events, and build donor relationships — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Square Online
💸
Bonfire takes 8% of every merchandise sale and Square Online charges card fees plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and donation drives actually raise money for your mission.
🧩
Bonfire only handles merchandise and Square Online lacks donation tools, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy gives you everything you need to engage supporters and track relationships.
⚡
Bonfire and Square Online require complex setups and third-party integrations for basic nonprofit needs. Zeffy works right out of the box with donation forms, email templates, and donor receipts.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live help center access for all users at no extra cost. Unlike Square Online's plan-based support or Bonfire's limited help center, you get real nonprofit expertise whenever you need it.
Bonfire only handles t-shirt sales while Zeffy covers your complete fundraising needs. You get donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform with zero fees on everything you raise.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get dedicated donation tools, donor management, and event ticketing in one platform. Plus, you keep 100% of what you raise with zero platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on all fundraising activities. While Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and Square Online charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Unlike platforms focused on merchandise, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript