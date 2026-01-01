Bonfire VS Square Online

Square Online

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management: ✓ (both platforms)
Shopping Cart Functionality: ✓ (both platforms) Shopping Cart Functionality: ✓ (both platforms) Inventory Management: ✗ (both platforms - Information not available)
Product Variants (Size, Color): ✓ (both platforms) Product Variants (Size, Color): ✓ (both platforms)
Shipping Integrations: ✓ (both platforms) Shipping Integrations: ✓ (both platforms)
Discount Codes & Promotions: Bonfire ✓, Square Online ✗ Order Management: Bonfire ✓, Square Online ✗
Payment Processing: ✓ (both platforms) Payment Processing: ✓ (both platforms)

Pricing

Bonfire: 8%
8% fee on every sale
8% processing fee on additional donations (covers credit card transaction fees and administrative expenses); reduced to 3.5% for verified nonprofits

Square Online: N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.6% + 15¢
Tap, dip, swipe (in-person): Free 2.6% + 15¢, Plus 2.5% + 15¢, Premium 2.4% + 15¢ | Online: Free 3.3% + 30¢, Plus & Premium 2.9% + 30¢ | Online API: 2.9% + 30¢ (all plans) | ACH bank transfer (via invoice): 1%, $1 min, $10 fee cap | ACH bank transfer (via API): 1%, $1 min, $5 fee cap | Manual entry or card on file: 3.5% + 15¢ | Afterpay: 6% + 30¢ | Cash or check: Free

Platform fees:
Bonfire: $0 - No platform fees
Square Online: $0 - No platform fees – Square Online is included with all Square plans

Monthly fees:
Bonfire: $0 - No monthly fees
Square Online: $0/mo - Per-location pricing for Square Free plan; higher tiers at $49/mo and $149/mo per location

Value for money:
Bonfire: 4.5
Square Online: 4.5

Features

Bonfire: 3.8/5 - Merchandise-focused tool. Requires setup time and separate tools for donations, ticketing, and email. Bonfire: 3.8/5 - Merchandise-focused tool. Requires setup time and separate tools for donations, ticketing, and email.

Square Online: 4.5/5 - General ecommerce platform. Square Online: 4.5/5 - General ecommerce platform. Easier to start but needs workarounds for fundraising-specific features.

Donations:
Bonfire: Limited - Can add donation options to merchandise campaigns but lacks dedicated donation tools and forms
Square Online: Square Online lacks dedicated donation tools. Square Online: Square Online lacks dedicated donation tools. You'd need to set up products as "donations" and manually handle donor receipts and thank-yous.

Ticketing:
Bonfire: Not available - Focused on merchandise sales, not event ticketing or registration
Square Online: Square Online can handle basic event ticket sales through product listings, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts or check-in tools.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Bonfire: Basic - Supporters can share campaigns but no dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising features
Square Online: Square Online doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. Square Online: Square Online doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate tools and complex workarounds to enable supporter-led campaigns.

Auctions:
Bonfire: Not available - Bonfire focuses on custom merchandise and apparel sales, not auction functionality
Square Online: Square Online doesn't support auction functionality. Square Online: Square Online doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.

Raffles:
Bonfire: Not available - No raffle or contest management capabilities built into the platform
Square Online: Square Online lacks raffle-specific features. Square Online: Square Online lacks raffle-specific features. You'd need to manually manage ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance requirements.

Online store:
Bonfire: Strong - Specializes in custom merchandise stores with design tools and print-on-demand fulfillment
Square Online: Square Online provides solid ecommerce functionality with product catalogs, inventory management, and payment processing for selling merchandise.

Memberships:
Bonfire: Bonfire doesn't offer membership management features. Bonfire: Bonfire doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Square Online: Square Online doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need third-party apps or manual tracking to manage recurring memberships.

Donor Management/CRM:
Bonfire: No donor management capabilities. Bonfire: No donor management capabilities. Bonfire focuses on merchandise sales, not building relationships with supporters or tracking giving history.
Square Online: Basic customer data collection through order forms. Limited donor relationship tracking and no nonprofit-specific features like donation receipts.

Emails & Newsletter:
Bonfire: No built-in email marketing tools. Bonfire: No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp to communicate with supporters.
Square Online: Basic email marketing tools included. Limited automation features compared to dedicated email platforms. Square Online: Basic email marketing tools included. Limited automation features compared to dedicated email platforms. No advanced donor segmentation.

Payment Processing:
Bonfire: Processes payments for merchandise sales with standard transaction fees. Limited to product sales only, not donations or event tickets.
Square Online: Processes payments for merchandise sales with standard transaction fees. Square Online: Processes payments for merchandise sales with standard transaction fees. Limited to product sales only, not donations or event tickets.

Payment methods

Bonfire: Credit cards and digital wallets for t-shirt sales
Square Online: Credit cards and digital wallets with processing fees

Credit Card Payments:
Bonfire: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for t-shirt purchases and fundraising campaigns
Square Online: Yes - accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Bonfire: Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for merchandise purchases
Square Online: Yes - supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Bonfire: Not supported - Bonfire focuses on t-shirt fundraising, not direct payment processing
Square Online: Not supported - Square Online focuses on credit card processing, not bank transfers

Tap to Pay App:
Bonfire: Not supported - Bonfire is an online platform for custom merchandise, not in-person payments
Square Online: Yes - Square's Tap to Pay works with compatible smartphones and tablets

Customer Support

Bonfire: 3.8/5
Square Online: 4.5/5

Unlimited Support:
Bonfire: Bonfire does not offer unlimited support - Bonfire: Bonfire does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on plan level
Square Online: Square Online does not offer unlimited support - support access depends on your subscription plan

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Bonfire: Bonfire does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours
Square Online: Square Online provides phone support during business hours for paid plan subscribers only

Webinars:
Bonfire: Bonfire provides occasional educational webinars for sellers and fundraisers
Square Online: Square Online offers occasional webinars and educational sessions focused on ecommerce best practices

Help Center:
Bonfire: Bonfire maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and FAQs
Square Online: Square Online maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and video tutorials

Email:
Bonfire: Bonfire offers email support through their help center contact form
Square Online: Square Online provides email support for all users with response times varying by plan level

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Bonfire: Email-only support built for t-shirt sellers, not nonprofits
Square Online: Support access depends on plan — phone help for paid subscribers only