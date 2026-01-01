Bonfire and Squarespace both help you sell custom merchandise, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to raise funds — donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Squarespace
Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and Squarespace charges monthly fees plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction, raffle, or donation actually raises money for your mission.
Bonfire only handles merchandise and Squarespace requires expensive third-party apps for donations, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need without add-on costs.
Bonfire offers basic email help and Squarespace limits support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform with zero fees. Bonfire and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your mission funds.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Bonfire takes 8% on every sale, while Squarespace charges monthly subscriptions plus card processing fees. More money stays with your cause using Zeffy.
No. Bonfire only does merchandise sales and Squarespace requires expensive third-party apps for donations, events, and raffles. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need: donations, ticketing, auctions, memberships, and donor management built-in.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live help center resources at no cost. Bonfire and Squarespace limit support based on your plan level and charge monthly fees just to access basic help resources.
Bonfire only handles merchandise sales with an 8% fee on every transaction. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising with zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
