Bonterra and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Donorperfect
💯
Bonterra and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧰
Bonterra and DonorPerfect focus on donor data but require separate tools for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to raise funds.
🚀
Bonterra and DonorPerfect require technical setup and training. Zeffy works right away with templates and guidance built for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy is completely free with zero transaction fees, while Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees and DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus fees per gift. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and get full donor management capabilities without monthly software costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one simple platform designed for small nonprofits. Unlike Bonterra's complex enterprise setup or DonorPerfect's limited payment options, Zeffy handles everything seamlessly without technical expertise, training costs, or overwhelming features you don't need.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees and DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus fees per gift. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools without the complexity or cost barriers that make other platforms challenging for small nonprofits.
Zeffy provides robust donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without the overwhelming complexity of enterprise systems like Bonterra. You get the essential donor management features your nonprofit needs in a simple interface that doesn't require technical expertise or dedicated IT staff to operate effectively.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform at zero cost. Unlike DonorPerfect which requires separate payment processors or Bonterra's complex enterprise setup, Zeffy handles everything from donation forms to donor communications seamlessly while keeping 100% of your funds.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript