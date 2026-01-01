Bonterra and DonorSnap help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Donor Snap
Bonterra and DonorSnap charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more of every donation goes to your mission.
Bonterra requires complex integrations and DonorSnap lacks key fundraising features. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, and donor management in one simple platform.
Bonterra needs technical setup and training while DonorSnap requires manual workarounds. Zeffy works right out of the box with no learning curve.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that eat into your budget. While Bonterra costs $200+ monthly plus transaction fees, and DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike complex systems like Bonterra that require extensive training, Zeffy's donor management is built for real nonprofit teams. Track donor history, segment supporters, and generate reports without the steep learning curve or monthly software costs that drain your fundraising dollars.
Yes. While Bonterra and DonorSnap charge separate fees for payment processing and donor management, Zeffy combines both in one platform at no cost. Process donations, track donor relationships, and manage your supporter database without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees cutting into your mission funding.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors, not monthly fees from nonprofits. Track donor history, generate reports, and manage relationships while keeping 100% of your donations. No $200+ monthly costs like Bonterra or ongoing fees like DonorSnap.
Yes. While Bonterra and DonorSnap charge monthly fees that strain small nonprofit budgets, Zeffy provides complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed analytics at zero cost. Your donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
