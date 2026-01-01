Bonterra VS Neon One

Neon One

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$200+/month + 3%
$200+/month plus 3% card fees
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (5.9% + $0.30 for Auctions); Bonterra Payments - PayPal: Charity rate 1.99% + $0.49, Non-charity rate 3.49% + $0.49 per transaction
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction; ACH/E-check: 1% + $1 per transaction; American Express: additional 1% upcharge per transaction
Platform fees
3%
flat fee per transaction on Network for Good branded fundraising pages; 5% fee on NFG Give site donations
$0
No platform fees
Monthly fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$99/month
Starting at $99/month for Essentials plan
Value for money
4.4
4.3

Features
4.4/5
Powerful but complex. Requires setup, training, and multiple integrations to work smoothly.
4.3/5
Solid features with hidden costs. Setup takes time; advanced tools need extra fees and technical knowledge.
Donations
Bonterra provides donation processing with donor management features, but charges processing fees and requires multiple integrations to work effectively.
Neon One offers donation processing with standard transaction fees. Their donor management focuses on CRM features rather than fundraising tools.
Ticketing
Bonterra offers event management with ticketing, but it's part of a larger, more expensive suite that may be overkill for simple event needs.
Neon One includes event management with ticketing, though it comes with processing fees and limited customization for event pages.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Bonterra includes peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but setup can be complex and requires training to use effectively for smaller nonprofit teams.
Neon One offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees for processing donations.
Auctions
Bonterra offers auction management through their fundraising suite, but it requires technical setup and comes with transaction fees that eat into your proceeds.
Neon One doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.
Raffles
Bonterra doesn't provide built-in raffle management - you'd need to use workarounds or additional tools to run raffle campaigns through their platform.
Neon One doesn't provide built-in raffle functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Bonterra doesn't offer dedicated online store functionality - you'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce solutions to sell merchandise or products.
Neon One doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party integrations to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Bonterra offers membership management through their donor platform, but it requires technical setup and often needs additional modules for full functionality.
Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and additional fees apply for advanced features.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database and relationship management features, but the interface can be overwhelming for small nonprofit teams without dedicated IT support.
Comprehensive donor database with contact management, giving history, and basic reporting. Custom fields and advanced analytics available but require paid add-ons and can be complex to configure.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools within their donor management suite, though it can be complex to set up and may require training to use effectively.
Basic email marketing included with templates and segmentation. Advanced automation and A/B testing require higher-tier plans. Integration with external email platforms needs additional setup.
Payment Processing
Processes donations and payments but charges transaction fees on top of monthly subscription costs, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits.
Processes donations and payments but charges transaction fees on top of monthly subscription costs, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits.

Payment methods
Donor management tools only, no payment processing
Credit cards and digital wallets, no tap-to-pay app
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Yes - Accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Yes - Supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Yes - Supports ACH/bank transfers for recurring donations and one-time gifts
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
No - Does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person events

Customer Support
4.4/5
4.3/5
Unlimited Support Bonterra offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Neon One offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours Bonterra provides phone support during standard business hours
Neon One provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Bonterra offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Neon One offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Bonterra maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
Bonterra provides live chat support during business hours
Neon One provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level — phone and priority help for higher-tier subscribers only Tiered support model with phone access limited to paid subscribers during business hours src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support model with phone access limited to paid subscribers during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>