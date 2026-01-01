Bonterra and Planning Center help you track donors and manage church data, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event registration, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar donated stays with your church.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Planning Center
Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% fees, Planning Center adds card fees to monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Bonterra requires technical setup and training, Planning Center needs separate tools for auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes everything you need in one simple platform.
Bonterra demands contracts and merchant accounts, Planning Center requires multiple software subscriptions. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with no commitments.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees. You get complete donor profiles, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports without paying for features you may not need.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy provides free donation tracking with built-in CRM features. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping your fundraising costs at zero.
Zeffy eliminates the complexity and costs of traditional donor management. While competitors charge hundreds monthly plus transaction fees, we offer free donor profiles, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reports that help you focus on your mission.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost while Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees and Planning Center adds monthly fees plus processing costs. You get donor profiles, automated receipts, and giving reports without the complexity or expense.
Unlike competitors that charge hundreds monthly plus transaction fees, Zeffy's zero-fee platform lets you track every donor interaction, send automated thank-yous, and generate detailed reports. More of your donations stay with your mission instead of going to software costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
